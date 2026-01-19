Who is Jonathan Parnell? All about Cities Church pastor whose service was stormed by anti-ICE protesters, Don Lemon

The pastor whose service was interrupted by a group of anti-ICE protesters who stormed the Cities Church in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Sunday, January 18, has been identified on social media as Jonathan Parnell. The crowd, which included former CNN anchor Don Lemon, sabotaged an ongoing service over information that Parnell has alleged ICE ties. Lemon is in the midst of a controversy after he live-streamed the demonstration. Who is Jonathan Parnell and does he have ICE ties? All about Minnesota pastor whose church was stormed by protesters (@jonathanparnell/X)

Lemon captured anti-ICE protesters storming the church and confronting a pastor who they suspected works as an immigration agent. The protesters were seen rushing into Cities Church and chanting slogans like “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot!” and “ICE OUT” repeatedly.

Who is Jonathan Parnell? According to the website Desiring God, Parnell is the lead pastor of Cities Church in Saint Paul, Minnesota. He lives in Minnesota with his wife, Melissa, and their eight children.

Parnell is the author of Mercy for Today: A Daily Prayer from Psalm 51.

Panell’s bio on X says, “Saved by Jesus; baptist preacher of the Bible in English”.

Parnell’s acquaintances identified him as the pastor who was confronted by protesters, as many defended him on social media. Author Christopher Yuan wrote on X, “Pastor @jonathanparnell handled himself so well in the midst of protestors disrupting his worship service. Pray for @citieschurch to shine the light of the gospel in the Twin Cities. Pray for the children who were probably traumatized by all this. This is the church where my friend @davidcmathis also serves as pastor (as well as serving as executive director for @DesiringGod).”

Pastor Griffin Gulledge wrote, “Sometimes it’s hard to know how to stand with fellow pastors when they face hardship—suffering, sickness or the public eye. Our brother @jonathanparnell has just been thrust into the public eye in ways he never asked for that won’t end quickly. Join me in blessing him: a coffee, a lunch, some cash for babysitters to rest after this.”

Author and pastor Andrew Hébert wrote, “This is shameful and should never happen in this country. Pray for Cities Church and Pastor Jonathan Parnell, the @sendnetwork city missionary for the Twin Cities.”

X user Sam Brown wrote, “Jonathan Parnell is one of the finest, most gracious, most Christ-honoring pastors in all U.S. Baptist churches. Here’s Don Lemon being a complete demon right in his face. The left hates you, Christian. Absolutely hates you. Lord, bring justice against the evildoer.”

“Pastor @jonathanparnell is a longtime friend and faithful minister of the gospel. Jonathan and his church aren’t the problem. Praying these people spend future Sundays at church for the proper reason,” The Center for Baptist Renewal co-founder Brandon Smith wrote.

In a video doing the rounds on X, Parnell was seen being questioned by Lemon at the church. Parnell condemned the incident as “unacceptable” and “shameful,” as Lemon defended the protesters and said they were exercising their Constitutional rights to protest.