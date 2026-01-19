Who is Jonathan Parnell? All about Cities Church pastor whose service was stormed by anti-ICE protesters, Don Lemon
The pastor whose service was interrupted by a group of anti-ICE protesters who stormed the Cities Church in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Sunday, January 18, has been identified on social media as Jonathan Parnell. The crowd, which included former CNN anchor Don Lemon, sabotaged an ongoing service over information that Parnell has alleged ICE ties. Lemon is in the midst of a controversy after he live-streamed the demonstration.
Lemon captured anti-ICE protesters storming the church and confronting a pastor who they suspected works as an immigration agent. The protesters were seen rushing into Cities Church and chanting slogans like “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot!” and “ICE OUT” repeatedly.
Who is Jonathan Parnell?
According to the website Desiring God, Parnell is the lead pastor of Cities Church in Saint Paul, Minnesota. He lives in Minnesota with his wife, Melissa, and their eight children.
Parnell is the author of Mercy for Today: A Daily Prayer from Psalm 51.
Panell’s bio on X says, “Saved by Jesus; baptist preacher of the Bible in English”.
Parnell’s acquaintances identified him as the pastor who was confronted by protesters, as many defended him on social media. Author Christopher Yuan wrote on X, “Pastor @jonathanparnell handled himself so well in the midst of protestors disrupting his worship service. Pray for @citieschurch to shine the light of the gospel in the Twin Cities. Pray for the children who were probably traumatized by all this. This is the church where my friend @davidcmathis also serves as pastor (as well as serving as executive director for @DesiringGod).”
Pastor Griffin Gulledge wrote, “Sometimes it’s hard to know how to stand with fellow pastors when they face hardship—suffering, sickness or the public eye. Our brother @jonathanparnell has just been thrust into the public eye in ways he never asked for that won’t end quickly. Join me in blessing him: a coffee, a lunch, some cash for babysitters to rest after this.”
Author and pastor Andrew Hébert wrote, “This is shameful and should never happen in this country. Pray for Cities Church and Pastor Jonathan Parnell, the @sendnetwork city missionary for the Twin Cities.”
X user Sam Brown wrote, “Jonathan Parnell is one of the finest, most gracious, most Christ-honoring pastors in all U.S. Baptist churches. Here’s Don Lemon being a complete demon right in his face. The left hates you, Christian. Absolutely hates you. Lord, bring justice against the evildoer.”
“Pastor @jonathanparnell is a longtime friend and faithful minister of the gospel. Jonathan and his church aren’t the problem. Praying these people spend future Sundays at church for the proper reason,” The Center for Baptist Renewal co-founder Brandon Smith wrote.
In a video doing the rounds on X, Parnell was seen being questioned by Lemon at the church. Parnell condemned the incident as “unacceptable” and “shameful,” as Lemon defended the protesters and said they were exercising their Constitutional rights to protest.
Does Jonathan Parnell have ICE ties?
There are no reports to indicate that Parnell has any ties to ICE. Protesters in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area reportedly stormed the Sunday Service after discovering online claims that one of the church’s pastors also serves in a senior role with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Social media posts revealed that the pastor identified by protesters is David Easterwood, who has been listed in federal records as the Acting Field Office Director for Enforcement and Removal Operations in the Saint Paul Office of ICE.
There is no independent confirmation in major news reports that pastor Easterwood is the same individual listed in federal records. Eastwood was not at the Sunday service.
Pam Bondi speaks out
Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon also identified Parnell, writing on X, “Was on a call with @AGPamBondi who called Pastor Jonathan Parnell in MN concerning the outrageous invasion of his church today. AG Bondi is personally looped into and supporting @CivilRights investigation, and I’m grateful for her leadership & experienced judgment.”
Dhillon previously said that a probe is underway, and threatened demonstrators with the FACE Act.
Bondi responded to Dhillon's post, writing, “I have been in constant communication with @AAGDhillon today over these events which @TheJusticeDept is investigating at my direction. Any violation of federal law will be prosecuted.”
Bondi said in another post that she had a conversation with the pastor “whose church was targeted.” “Attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law,” she wrote on X. “If state leaders refuse to act responsibly to prevent lawlessness, this Department of Justice will remain mobilized to prosecute federal crimes and ensure that the rule of law prevails.”