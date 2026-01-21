Chris Palmer: 5 things to know about Arkansas man reported missing with dog in North Carolina

Chris Palmer, an Arkansas man, has gone missing and the National Park Service has sought help from the public to find him. Palmer was officially declared a missing person on January 16. Chris Palmer was out with his dog Zoey when the two appeared to go missing. (Facebook/Bren Palmer)

He was traveling with his dog and authorities believe they may still be in the area. Here is what you need to know about Chris Palmer and his disappearance.

Chris Palmer: 5 things about missing man, disappearance Palmer, 39, is around 5 feet 6 inches and has blue eyes and strawberry-blonde hair. He was traveling with his German Shepherd, Zoey. He was last in contact with his family on January 9, while his vehicle was found on January 12. Palmer drives a red 2017 Ford F-250, which was found stuck on the beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina. The car was found in the opposite direction from where Palmer was headed as he was reportedly expected to visit Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia next. The NPS has noted that Palmer's vehicle has thus far remained unclaimed. Also Read | What happened to Mackenzie Dalton? Police fear missing South Carolina teen may be in danger His father, Bren shared a post on Facebook, which was widely shared.

“I don't post alot on here but id like to ask for help. Our son Chris Palmer and his dog Zoey went to the smoky mountains to camp on Dec 8th. He does alot of camping in the national forests. He let's us know when and where he is going and when he is expected to return. He was at the Boone Fork area from Dec 10th till the 27th. He called on the 25th to say he was going to head to the George Washinton National Forest in Virginia Dec 28th said he was going to stay till Jan 7th. Jan 4th he texted said was in George Washington national forest. No specific area but was going to stay another week. Jan 9th he text said he was headed to Monongahala National Forest in West Virginia. He did sent video of the terrain when asked but, said signal was to spotty to talk. However the following Sunday the 18th. We received a phone call from greene county sheriff's department that his truck had been found on the 10th of jan the day after he said he was going to monogahala forest they found his truck a red Ford F250 abandoned on a beach near Buxton north carolina Carolina on Hatteras National seashore hours away in the opposite direction he was headed. No sign of him or his dog Zoey," he wrote.