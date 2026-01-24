US Winter Storm LIVE Updates: ‘Fern’ sweeps across US, disrupts flights, causes power outage

Much of the US was under storm warning, with roughly 40 per cent of the US population affected by it, the Associated Press reported.

The National Weather Service forecast warned of widespread heavy snow and a band of catastrophic ice stretching from east Texas to North Carolina.

Snow hits Texas

Ice hit northern Texas overnight and was moving toward the central part of the state on Saturday (local time), AP reported, quoting the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The Texas Department of Transportation also shared images of snow-covered highways in the north of Dallas, along with a warning asking citizens to stay inside.

By mid-morning Saturday, ice had formed on roads and bridges in a third of Mississippi’s counties, Scott Simmons, a spokesman for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, told AP.

Over 95,000 power outages were reported across the country, with about 36,000 of them in Texas and 10,000 more in Virginia, the report said.

Emergency declared

Ahead of the massive winter storm, at least 18 states declared emergencies, including Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, Texas and Missouri.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) also issued a state of emergency, highlighting the risks posed by extreme cold and heavy snowfall.

Storm to expand eastwards

In an X post National Weather Service said that heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain have already overspread much of the south-central US and will continue to expand eastward through Sunday (local time).

A forecast by the National Weather Service informed that the storm will last through Monday and bring heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain from the Southern Rockies to New England. Heavy snowfall is likely from Oklahoma to the Northeast, where over a foot of snow is possible for some locations.

US government measures against storm

The federal government has prepared for the emergency situation by putting nearly 30 search and rescue teams on standby. Officials reportedly had more than 7 million meals, 600,000 blankets and 300 generators placed throughout the area the storm was expected to cross.

US President Donald Trump also took to X and wrote that he has been briefed about the winter storm and his administration is coordinating with State and Local Officials. “FEMA is fully prepared to respond,” the post said.