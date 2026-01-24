US Winter Storm LIVE Updates: ‘Fern’ sweeps across US, disrupts flights, causes power outage
US Winter Storm LIVE Updates: A severe winter storm has hit large parts of the US, cancelling nearly 10,000 flights and affecting about 40% of the population. At least 18 states declared emergencies as heavy snow, ice and freezing rain caused power outages, with federal agencies and FEMA on standby.
Much of the US was under storm warning, with roughly 40 per cent of the US population affected by it, the Associated Press reported.
The National Weather Service forecast warned of widespread heavy snow and a band of catastrophic ice stretching from east Texas to North Carolina.
Snow hits Texas
Ice hit northern Texas overnight and was moving toward the central part of the state on Saturday (local time), AP reported, quoting the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The Texas Department of Transportation also shared images of snow-covered highways in the north of Dallas, along with a warning asking citizens to stay inside.
By mid-morning Saturday, ice had formed on roads and bridges in a third of Mississippi’s counties, Scott Simmons, a spokesman for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, told AP.
Over 95,000 power outages were reported across the country, with about 36,000 of them in Texas and 10,000 more in Virginia, the report said.
Emergency declared
Ahead of the massive winter storm, at least 18 states declared emergencies, including Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, Texas and Missouri.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) also issued a state of emergency, highlighting the risks posed by extreme cold and heavy snowfall.
Storm to expand eastwards
In an X post National Weather Service said that heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain have already overspread much of the south-central US and will continue to expand eastward through Sunday (local time).
A forecast by the National Weather Service informed that the storm will last through Monday and bring heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain from the Southern Rockies to New England. Heavy snowfall is likely from Oklahoma to the Northeast, where over a foot of snow is possible for some locations.
US government measures against storm
The federal government has prepared for the emergency situation by putting nearly 30 search and rescue teams on standby. Officials reportedly had more than 7 million meals, 600,000 blankets and 300 generators placed throughout the area the storm was expected to cross.
US President Donald Trump also took to X and wrote that he has been briefed about the winter storm and his administration is coordinating with State and Local Officials. “FEMA is fully prepared to respond,” the post said.
Live updates | New York to see historic levels of snow
In New York, snow will start falling around daybreak Sunday, said reports. It may see upwards of 14 inches of powder before the storm winds down Monday, said Scott Kaplan, a meteorologist with Hometown Forecast Services that provides outlooks for news agency Bloomberg.
This would be the heaviest snowfall in New York since January 2022 when 7.3 inches fell in Central Park and for Boston since February 2022 when 8.5 inches fell, Santorelli said.
For the US as a whole, it may be one of the most expansive in the US since a 1993 “superstorm", said Rob Carolan, chief executive officer of Hometown Forecast Services.
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority urged customers to avoid unnecessary travel Sunday and Monday, warning of disruptions to subways, bus lines and commuter rail services. Federal offices in the Washington DC area will be closed on Monday.
The Boston area may see as much as 20 inches of snow, while Washington may get 8 inches or more.
US winter storm ‘Fern’ may cost up to $24 billion, says expert
The storm is estimated to cost up to $24 billion in damages and economic losses in the United States, said Chuck Watson of Enki Research, news agency Bloomberg reported. Most damage from winter systems comes from prolonged freezing temperatures, according to reinsurance firm Swiss Re. Average annual insured losses from winter weather have more than tripled to $7 billion since 2021 compared with the preceding decade, the company said.
Winter storm led to your flight being cancelled? Here's what you can claim
If your flight was canceled and you no longer want to take the trip, or you've found another way to get to your destination, the airline is legally required to refund your money — even if you bought a non-refundable ticket, news agency AP reported in light of winter storm ‘Fern’ sweeping across the US. It doesn't matter why the flight was canceled, the report said.
The airline might offer you a travel credit, but you are entitled to a full refund. You are also entitled to a refund of any bag fees, seat upgrades or other extras that you didn’t get to use.
If you paid with a credit card, a refund is due within seven business days after you decline an offer from the airline for another flight or a voucher, and within 20 calendar days if you paid for the ticket with a check or cash, according to the US Department of Transportation.
US airlines aren't required by law to compensate passengers for meals or lodging during an “uncontrollable” event like bad weather.
US winter storm hits supplies; big test for young mayor Mamdani in New York
As Americans rushed out to stock up on essentials ahead of the winter storm, they found shelves emptied out with barely any supply left. According to a Fox Business report, panic buying led to cleared out shelves at most grocery stores across Mississippi, Texas and Washington DC, with essentials like water and milk also out of stock. Besides, eggs, sausage and hot dogs were also left in scarce quantities.
Purported videos of emptied out stores and stressed shoppers struggling to find supplies also emerged from New York City. The storm represents the first major test for Zohran Mamdani, who recently assumed the post of New York City's mayor.
All Oklahoma flights cancelled as storm hits
All Saturday flights were canceled at Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City, and all Sunday morning flights also were called off, as officials aimed to restart service Sunday afternoon at Oklahoma's biggest airport. The airport was nearly deserted Saturday morning, with only a few TSA agents and a couple of travelers remaining inside the departures side.
US National Weather Service on how long the storm will last
The US National Weather Service said that heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain have already started over much of the south-central US and will continue to expand eastward through Sunday (local time).
A forecast said the storm will last through Monday and have effect from the Southern Rockies to New England. Heavy snowfall is likely from Oklahoma to the Northeast, where over a foot of snow is possible for some locations.
US Winter Storm LIVE Updates: Almost 10,000 flights cancelled as storm builds up
Almost 10,000 flights across the US set to take off over the weekend were cancelled as the winter storm threatened to wreak havoc in the US. Roughly 140 million people were reportedly under a winter storm warning from New Mexico to New England, Associated Press reported.
The national weather services expected the storm to continue expanding eastward through Sunday.