Over 144 million under alert as US braces for ‘catastrophic’ winter storm: Flights canceled, shelves empty

The NWS said the storm could cause “catastrophic ice accumulations” in parts of the country, urging residents to follow guidance from local authorities as conditions worsen.

The system is forecast to stretch from the southern Plains and Rockies to New England through the weekend, prompting warnings from officials about hazardous travel and power disruptions.

The United States is bracing for a high-impact winter storm expected to bring widespread heavy snow and dangerous ice, with more than 144 million people now under Winter Storm Warnings, according to the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center (NWS).

Flights grounded as storm disrupts travel The storm has already triggered major travel disruptions. Sunday is now on track to become the worst day for US flight cancellations in the past year, according to data from FlightAware.

As of 9 pm ET Friday, more than 4,200 flights scheduled for Sunday had been canceled, with cancellations rising rapidly.

More than 2,900 Saturday flights were also called off, surpassing previous cancellation records seen during major disruptions earlier in the year, CNN reported.

Empty shelves as people rush to prepare In several areas, residents are rushing to stock up on essentials. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, videos showed grocery shelves stripped of basic items such as eggs, produce and bottled water.

“They’re out of eggs; there’s no bacon; there’s no butter,” shopper Lem Williams said as he loaded groceries into his car, reported CNN.

Another resident, Roger Miller, warned that conditions could trap people indoors for days, adding that families should prepare if they are able.

Federal response and closures The storm has also prompted government action. Federal offices in the Washington, DC region will be closed on Monday, Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor said, citing safety concerns.

The DC area could receive up to 10 inches of snow on Sunday, with ice expected to make travel dangerous even after snowfall ends, according to forecasts cited by CNN.

President Donald Trump said Friday that he has been briefed on the storm and that his administration is coordinating with state and local officials. He added that FEMA is “fully prepared to respond”, CNN reported.