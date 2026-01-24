Massive winter storm looms over US, triggers power outage warnings, panic buying; flight ops hit

Most parts of the US are bracing for what is expected to be a monster winter storm that could delay flights and trigger power outages amid the biting cold across the country. Parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas reportedly witnessed fresh snow on Friday (local time) in what was seen as a prelude to the winter storm expected to converge with bitter Arctic cold and engulf places. An imminent snow storm warning in the US triggered panic buying across the country as people rushed to stock up on essentials

More than half of the US is preparing for the winter storm, which is reportedly spreading from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Lakes.

According to news agency Reuters, at least 14 states and the District of Columbia have declared weather emergencies.

Besides, experts have warned of power outages, which could last several days in some places. Airlines have also issued advisories, urging passengers to prepare for cancellations, delays or changes to their flight schedules.

Grocery stores emptied out amid storm fears As Americans rushed out to stock up on essentials ahead of the winter storm, they found shelves emptied out with barely any supply left. According to a Fox Business report, panic buying led to cleared out shelves at most grocery stores across Mississippi, Texas and Washington DC, with essentials like water and milk also out of stock. Besides, eggs, sausage and hot dogs were also left in scarce quantities.

Purported videos of emptied out stores and stressed shoppers struggling to find supplies also emerged from New York City. The storm reportedly represents the first major test for Zohran Mamdani, an Indian-origin leader who recently assumed the post of New York City's mayor.