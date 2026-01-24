Massive winter storm looms over US, triggers power outage warnings, panic buying; flight ops hit
More than half of the US is preparing for the winter storm, which is reportedly spreading from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Lakes.
Most parts of the US are bracing for what is expected to be a monster winter storm that could delay flights and trigger power outages amid the biting cold across the country. Parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas reportedly witnessed fresh snow on Friday (local time) in what was seen as a prelude to the winter storm expected to converge with bitter Arctic cold and engulf places.
More than half of the US is preparing for the winter storm, which is reportedly spreading from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Lakes.
According to news agency Reuters, at least 14 states and the District of Columbia have declared weather emergencies.
Besides, experts have warned of power outages, which could last several days in some places. Airlines have also issued advisories, urging passengers to prepare for cancellations, delays or changes to their flight schedules.
Grocery stores emptied out amid storm fears
As Americans rushed out to stock up on essentials ahead of the winter storm, they found shelves emptied out with barely any supply left. According to a Fox Business report, panic buying led to cleared out shelves at most grocery stores across Mississippi, Texas and Washington DC, with essentials like water and milk also out of stock. Besides, eggs, sausage and hot dogs were also left in scarce quantities.
Purported videos of emptied out stores and stressed shoppers struggling to find supplies also emerged from New York City. The storm reportedly represents the first major test for Zohran Mamdani, an Indian-origin leader who recently assumed the post of New York City's mayor.
Power outage, flight delays expected
With heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain expected to take temperatures to a dangerous low, flights have alerted passengers to expect changes to their travel plans. More than 1,000 flights were delayed or cancelled Friday and about 2,300 were called off for Saturday, news agency AP reported, citing flight tracking website FlightAware.
Over half of the flights cancelled a day earlier were in Dallas.
With freezing rain and a snow storm on cards, disruptions to power lines are expected in parts of the US. In Nashville and Charlotte, officials have warned residents to prepare for power outages, frozen pipes and impassable roads, Bloomberg reported. Besides, power prices have also surged in the area.
Meanwhile, Brandon Buckingham, a meteorologist with private forecasting company AccuWeather, has warned residents in Dallas to prepare for power cuts that could last “several days”, reported Reuters.
The eastern two-thirds of the US is gearing up for the snow, sleet and ice storm, with hazards and potential power outages likely to hit most parts, especially Texas. A similar winter storm killed dozens and left millions in the dark for days back in 2021.
Weather experts say that while the weekend could be a struggle for Americans, the worst of the snow and ice will likely clear out by Monday. However, freezing temperatures is expected to linger in the days after.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More