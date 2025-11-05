Mikie Sherrill policies: Exploring NJ governor's views on abortion, housing, education and more

Democratic Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill won the New Jersey gubernatorial election on Tuesday. The 53-year-old beat Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump. With the victory, Sherrill will succeed Gov. Phil Murphy, marking the first time since 1961 that one party has won three consecutive terms in the New Jersey governor’s mansion. Representative Mikie Sherrill won the New Jersey governor election on Tuesday(Bloomberg)

Sherrill, a Navy veteran who represented a northern New Jersey district in the US House for four terms, will be the state’s second female governor. She is a former Navy pilot.

“New Jersey, it is the honor of my life to earn your trust to become this great state’s 57th Governor. I promise to listen, lead with courage, and never forget who I serve,” she posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Mikie Sherrill policies

Abortion and reproductive rights

Sherrill is a fierce defender of reproductive freedom, viewing access to abortion as a fundamental right essential to women's autonomy and health. She has pledged to "protect and expand access to reproductive healthcare" in New Jersey, including codifying Roe v. Wade protections into state law if elected.

This builds on her congressional record, where she co-led efforts to restore federal funding for Planned Parenthood and opposed restrictions on medication abortion.

Sherrill emphasizes the need to shield providers from out-of-state legal threats, stating, "No one should be forced to travel out of state for care or be denied it altogether." Her platform also calls for comprehensive sex education in schools and support for maternal health initiatives to address disparities in Black and low-income communities.

Housing

Affordability in housing is a cornerstone of Sherrill's economic agenda, as she recognizes New Jersey's skyrocketing costs as a barrier to young families and seniors. She proposes a multi-pronged strategy to build 100,000 new affordable units over her term, including tax credits for developers, streamlined permitting for "by-right" zoning in transit-oriented areas, and incentives for converting underused commercial spaces into residences.

Education

Sherrill's vision for education prioritizes equity and excellence, aiming to make New Jersey's schools the best in the nation by investing in teachers, early childhood programs, and career pathways. She commits to fully funding the School Funding Reform Act to close gaps in under-resourced districts, particularly those serving students of color, and expanding universal pre-K for all 3- and 4-year-olds.

Economy and jobs

At the heart of Sherrill's economic policy is a commitment to "build back better" for working families, with goals to create 500,000 good-paying jobs by leveraging New Jersey's ports, innovation hubs, and clean energy potential. She proposes a "New Jersey Jobs Plan" that includes tax cuts for small businesses, a $15 minimum wage indexed to inflation, and paid family leave expansions.

Healthcare

Sherrill seeks to lower costs and expand coverage in a state where premiums are among the nation's highest. She supports building on the Affordable Care Act with a public option for insurance, capping insulin at $35 per month, and negotiating drug prices at the state level.