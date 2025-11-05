Mikie Sherrill family: Who is husband, Jason Hedberg? Details on their children

US House Representative Mikie Sherrill won the New Jersey gubernatorial race, defeating Trump-backed GOP candidate Jack Ciattarelli, the Associated Press announced. Sherrill, who is a former US Navy pilot, is married to Jason Hedberg, her former classmate at the US Naval Academy. They have four children. Mikie Sherrill and her husband, Jason Hedberg. (repsherrill on Instagram)

After their military service, Hedberg transitioned to civilian life, reportedly working in the aviation and finance sectors over the years. The couple has four children — two sons and two daughters — and they live in Montclair, New Jersey.

Though the exact details of when they got married are not known, a post on Sherill's Instagram account from April 2025 states that they have been married for over 20 years.

She has been representing New Jersey's 11th district at the US House of Representatives since 2019.

According to the Associated Press estimates, Sherill got 56% of the votes, as opposed to Jack Ciattarelli's 42.9%, with about 80% of the votes being counted, as of this writing. She secured more than 1,482,608 votes, compared to Ciattarelli's 1,133,364.

Mikie Sherrill Children: What We Know

Though details on their kids are limited, two of them, Lincoln and Margaret Hedberg, are at the US Naval Academy. Recently, it caused a row after it was revealed that the two of them were among the only nine students to land a spot.

They were reportedly nominated by Senator Cory Booker and former interim Senator George Helmy - both of New Jersey.

Shortly after her victory, she posted a message on her X account thanking the voters of New Jersey for electing her.

“It is the honor of my life to earn your trust to become this great state’s 57th Governor,” Sherrill wrote “I promise to listen, lead with courage, and never forget who I serve.”