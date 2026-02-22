‘Trump should go to Congress’: Indian-origin lawyer Neal Katyal on 15% global tariff hike

Indian-American lawyer Neal Katyal, who spear headed the legal fight that led to US Supreme Court's ruling striking down President Trump's reciprocal tariffs, has questioned the latter’s decision to impose a 15 per cent global tariff, arguing that sweeping levies should be approved by Congress rather than imposed through executive action. US President Donald Trump increased tariffs from 10% to 15%. (Bloomberg)

In a post on X, Katyal said the administration’s reliance on Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to justify the tariff is legally questionable, particularly in light of arguments previously made by the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Seems hard for the President to rely on the 15 percent statute (sec 122) when his DOJ in our case told the Court the opposite: “Nor does [122] have any obvious application here, where the concerns the President identified in declaring an emergency arise from trade deficits, which are conceptually distinct from balance-of-payments deficits.” If he wants sweeping tariffs, he should do the American thing and go to Congress. If his tariffs are such a good idea, he should have no problem persuading Congress. That’s what our Constitution requires," he wrote in his post.