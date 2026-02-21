'Modi was ripping us off': Trump after big praise on India deal amid tariff blow

US President Donald Trump hailed his “fantastic” relationship with India and went on to claim that New Delhi “pulled way back” from purchasing Russian oil at his “request” when asked about how the US Supreme Court's tariffs ruling would impact ties and trade with India. He also clarified that “nothing changes” in his trade deal with India after the US Supreme Court struck down many of the controversial tariffs he had imposed last year. Trump claimed that New Delhi, after his request, "pulled way back" from buying Russian oil. (REUTERS)

Notably, the Indian side has neither confirmed nor denied that it will stop importing Russian oil and has only said it will keep multiple energy sources, guided by national interest in all purchases. Follow live updates here.

What Trump said on India’s Russian oil purchases, trade deal When asked whether the framework for an interim trade agreement with India, expected to be signed soon, remains in place after the Supreme Court ruling, Trump said "nothing changes".

He also spoke about his "great" relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also claimed that the Indian PM was “ripping” them off.

"Nothing changes. They'll (India) be paying tariffs, and we will not be paying tariffs. So deal with India is that they pay tariffs. This is a reversal of what it used to be. As you know, India, and I think Prime Minister Modi is a great gentleman, a great man, actually, but he was much smarter than the people that he was against in terms of the United States; he was ripping us off. So we made a deal with India. It's a fair deal now, and we are not paying tariffs to them, and they are paying tariffs. We did a little flip," Trump said.