Trump tariffs live updates: US President says ‘nothing changes’ on India trade deal; announces new 10% global tariff
Trump tariffs live updates: On the trade deal with India, Trump said that India will continue to pay the 18 per cent tariffs, despite the Supreme Court ruling to invalidate the reciprocal tariffs. The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs.
Trump tariffs live updates: The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, dealing him a major setback. In response, Trump said he was “absolutely ashamed” of some justices who ruled 6-3 against him, calling them “disloyal to our Constitution" and “lapdogs." After the ruling, Trump signed an executive order on Friday to impose a 10% worldwide tariff on foreign goods. He signed the order in the Oval Office and later wrote on social media that it was "effective almost immediately"....Read More
On the trade deal with India, Trump said that India will continue to pay the 18 per cent tariffs, despite the Supreme Court ruling to invalidate the reciprocal tariffs. He said “nothing changes” when he was asked about the impact the ruling is going to make on the India-US trade deal.
Trump tariffs live updates: ‘Unpatriotic’ and ‘disloyal’, how US President reacted to SC's ruling
Trump tariffs live updates: Trump strongly criticised the ruling, calling those who sided with the majority “unpatriotic” and “disloyal,” and a “disgrace to our nation.”
“Foreign countries that have been ripping us off for years are ecstatic. They're so happy. And they're dancing in the streets,” Trump said. “But they won't be dancing for long.”
Trump said he would push ahead with his plans, stating that “there are methods, practices, statutes and authorities” that “are even stronger than the IEEPA tariffs.” Among his pledges on Friday was signing an executive order to bring in a new 10% global tariff to replace the overturned levies.
Trump tariffs live updates: What happens to India-US trade deal?
Trump tariffs live updates: US President Donald Trump said India will continue to pay the 18 per cent tariffs despite the Supreme Court ruling that struck down the reciprocal tariffs.
Trump, who described the court’s decision as "deeply disappointing", said "nothing changes," while replying to a question about how the ruling could affect the India-US trade deal.
"Nothing changes. They'll be paying tariffs, and we will not be paying tariffs. This is a reversal of what used to be. PM Modi is a great gentelman a great man. He was much smarter than the people he was against. In terms of the US, He was ripping us off. So we made a deal with India. A fair deal now. We are not paying tariffs to them, and they are. We did a little flip," Trump told news agency ANI.
Trump tariffs live updates: US Supreme Court axes Trump's tariffs
Trump tariffs live updates: The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down Donald Trump’s global tariffs while the US president said he would bring in a new global10% tariff under a law limited to 150 days that has never previously been used to impose tariffs.
The ruling said the tariffs Trump introduced using an emergency powers law were unconstitutional, including the “reciprocal” tariffs he placed on almost every other country.