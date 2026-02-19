Google Trends data on Nancy Guthrie house address, Savannah Guthrie salary before kidnapping sparks buzz; ‘interesting’
A report stated that Google Trends data showed Nancy Guthrie's house address and daughter, Savannah Guthrie's salary, was searched before the kidnapping.
An internet user reportedly searched for Nancy Guthrie's house address and daughter Savannah Guthrie's salary before the 84-year-old's kidnapping. Fox News reported citing Google Trends data that the search appeared to have come weeks prior to Guthrie's disappearance.
Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona the night before. Her daughter and TODAY show host, Savannah, has an estimated net worth of $40 million and reportedly earns around $8 million per year.
What does the Google Trends data show?
The Google Trends data shows that there was one search for Guthrie's Catalina Foothills address between June 21 and 28, 2025 by someone in Arizona. This was searched again on January 11, 2026.
The Jan 11 date also surfaced on the Ring camera app message posted on Feb 12. Neighbors were asked to share video from between 9 pm and midnight that day, as well as the evening of Jan 31, when Guthrie was last accounted for.
Further, there were two Google image searches for Guthrie's Arizona address. One was between March 1 and 8, 2025, and the other between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2025. These searches looked for images or a map of the home.
Apart from this, Savannah's salary was also looked up in Tucson between December 13 and 20, 2025. Michael Ruiz, who contributed to the Fox News report, said on X “It’s not clear that the searches are connected to one another or to her suspected abduction. But the timing of one search, Jan. 11, aligns with the timeframe specified in a Ring app post from a neighbor calling on locals to turn in video taken that evening between 9 p.m. and midnight.”
The post has already garnered over 62,000 views as many believe the Google Trends data might point to something in the Guthrie case.
Reactions to Google Trends data in Nancy Guthrie case
One person reacted to the report saying “OH NOW THIS IS SOMETHING.” An independent investigative reporter also shared the report and wrote ‘Interesting’.
“Google data shows searches for Savannah Guthrie’s mother’s home and the NBC anchor’s salary occurred weeks before the 84-year-old’s suspected kidnapping,” remarked another.
Authorities continue to search for Guthrie with investigators cautioning time is of the essence in the matter. Guthrie is not likely to be physically well given her need for daily medications, authorities noted. These medicines were found left behind at her house when she was reported missing. Reports indicated that Guthrie had cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and used a pacemaker.
