Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie's family, Tommaso Cioni face brutal insult; ‘there’s no urgency'

Nancy Guthrie case update: ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie, her brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni, and the rest of their family are facing intense scrutiny days after her 84-year-old mother went missing. Journalist and attorney Megyn Kelly and comedian Zack Peter raised several questions, targeted at the Guthries, this week. Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, went missing from her home in Tucson (via REUTERS)

Nancy Guthrie disappeared in the early hours of February 1, after a late-night dinner with her other daughter, Annie, and son-in-law Cioni. Authorities believe that the 84-year-old was forcibly taken from her Tucson home. Several media outlets even received ransom notes from her alleged kidnappers, who reportedly demanded millions in Bitcoin.

No suspects have been named in the case yet. A doorbell camera footage, released by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, shows a masked and armed individual breaking the camera.

Why Savannah Guthrie and family are facing flak Megyn Kelly was speaking to Zack Peter on the February 19 episode of her podcast, ‘The Megyn Kelly Show’, when she raised some questions about the Guthrie family's behavior.

“We have someone that’s missing, and we are seeing the family like very, very little. There are no press conferences; we’re not seeing them out searching for their mother…I’m trying not to judge them. But like every day, I’m getting more and more curious about what’s really going on," Zack said.

"It’s a very good point. We have seen so little of the Guthries. We haven’t even seen them out, you know, joining in a search, or like helping with the grid pattern where they walk the grounds. We haven’t seen...” Kelly noted. Zack interjected: "Prayer vigil."

“Or like even an everyday update, like this is — ‘Please keep the pressure on, please keep looking for our mom.’ It’s just like every once in a while they drop like a 30-second video being like, ‘If you have our mom, please return her.’ It is a little odd," Kelly said.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Camron and Annie, have posted some videos on social media, pleading for their mother's safe return.

“There’s no sense of urgency,” Zack said.