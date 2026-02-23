Savannah Hilton Head International Airport: Fire seen off runway; scary videos emerge

“Firey footage just sent in to me from a passenger at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport. Working to learn more about what’s happening. The passenger tells me he sees the fire department on scene, and his flight is delayed,” a person wrote.

WSAV reported that it was due to a grass fire , citing an airport official. The 165th National Guard is reportedly responding. Airport operations have not yet been impacted yet.

Passengers at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport at 400 Airways Ave, Savannah, Georgia reported seeing flames on Sunday. The blaze was reportedly seen off the runway.

“Impressed with the crew of @delta 1067 out of Savannah as they flew us back safely after a blown engine. They even told us not to worry about the fire on the grass! Stuff happens and that’s why you fly Delta. The best trained crews in the industry,” they wrote.

One person asked on X if the grass fire was due to the Delta flight's blown engine. However, a cause for the fire is not known yet.

This comes after the Savannah-Hilton Head Airport had a measured wind gust of 59mph. A wind advisory continued into Sunday evening across Southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry, a WJCL News meteorologist shared. The wind speed was also confirmed by the National Weather Service in Charleston, South Carolina.

Reactions to fire report at Savannah airport Several people reacted to news of the fire at Savannah airport. “Smoke and flames in Pooler a result of grass fire near Savannah airport,” a WJCL reporter shared.

On Facebook one person commented “Just read that a Delta jet lost an engine in the woods. Not sure how accurate that is. But it would explain the grass fire.” Many expressed concerns about the wind speed. “I hope they can get it under control. These high winds are no joke today!,” a person noted.

“A bad day to have a fire. The wind was howling,” remarked another. Others offered prayers saying “Saying prayers for everyone to be ok including flight making emergency landing and situation involving the fire including fire & emergency personnel.”

While there was some speculation of it being a controlled burn, there is no indication of it being the case. Many also pointed out that given the wind speeds it would not make for a good day to carry out controlled burns in the first place.