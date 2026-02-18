A new wildfire that has broken out in the vicinity of Woodward, Oklahoma, is spreading rapidly. Officials have issued mandatory evacuation orders for parts of the city, according to Fox Weather. Kansas and Oklahoma fires spread, smoke blankets Wichita: Maps, evacuation updates, and videos (Pexel - representational image)

Evacuations have been ordered in Kansas too, as the Ranger Road Fire burned more than 15,000 acres Tuesday, February 17. This came amid warnings of critical to extremely critical fire weather across the central and southern Plains.

Meanwhile, residents in Wichita have taken to social media to report that they are seeing massive smoke from the fire. A Facebook user wrote, sharing a photo of smoke blanketing the sky, “Hey Wichita….those are not clouds…that’s smoke coming from a MASSIVE fire in southwest Kansas/Oklahoma panhandle. It stopped at the road right before the town my parents and other family member live and the wind shifted! Thank God!”

The user added, “My family is safe for the moment but the fires can quickly change so praying the wind dies down as the sun goes down and they can get it under control and put out! My dad is fighting it currently and my brother is patrolling for the county and evacuating homes in the path! This is pretty serious and unfortunately we’ve been here before in 2017 so this is definitely scary and not taken lightly!”