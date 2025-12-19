Kansas wildfire map: Emergency in Hutchinson, Reno County amid massive grass fire; videos surface

Massive grass fires in Reno County, Kansas, prompted emergency evacuations on Thursday. The National Weather Service's Wichita office reported that the fires are spreading rapidly. Videos from Hutchinson and Russell have surfaced on social media. Massive grass fires were reported in Kansas on Thursday(AFP)

“Two large grass fires are currently showing up on satellite imagery. One is southeast of Russell & another north of Hutchinson With very strong winds and dry conditions, fires will spread rapidly today. Be mindful of anything that may cause a spark!” the NWS noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Reno County evacuations

In Reno County, evacuations began after a large grass fire broke out near 82nd Street and Monroe. The fire has been spreading quickly and pushing southeast. Law enforcement has restricted access to parts of the area as conditions worsen.

“Sheriff’s Deputies are currently assisting in traffic control and evacuation of the area north of 56th Street from Monroe to Lorraine,” the sheriff’s office said. “There is currently no mandatory evacuation order, but the area is blocked off to try and avoid any potential dangers. Please stay clear of the area to allow Deputies and Fire Personnel to safely control the situation.”

Meanwhile, fire crews are also battling blazes in Russell and Graham counties.

In Graham County, fire officials confirmed two separate fires, one near the fairgrounds and another south of Hill City. Multiple agencies, along with local farmers, have joined efforts to contain the flames. Drivers were urged to avoid roadways in affected areas while crews work.

Severe weather conditions have also forced widespread highway closures. Interstate 70 remains shut down between Mingo and the Colorado state line. As of 12:30 PM local time, the Kansas Department of Transportation reported additional closures, including I-70 between Goodland and Colby, U.S. 24 between Levant and Hoxie, K-25 between Colby and Atwood, and U.S. 36 between Atwood and the Colorado border.

High Wind Warnings and Red Flag Warnings remain in effect through the afternoon across much of Kansas, raising concerns about additional fire starts and rapidly changing road conditions. Motorists are being urged to use caution and postpone travel where possible.