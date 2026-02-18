Ashland, Kansas fire: Evacuation ordered after blaze in Beaver County, Oklahoma; check map as scary videos emerge

Ashland in Kansas is being evacuated amid a raging vegetation fire. The blaze is reported to have begun in Beaver County, Oklahoma and also prompted an evacuation in Englewood, Kansas. It has been dubbed the Ranger Road Fire. Local fire departments, county resources and multiple state agencies are reportedly assisting to fight the Ashland blaze. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) “Ashland Health Center is currently evacuating due to potential fire danger. UPDATE: AHC Emergency Room IS NOT open if you have a medical emergency please call 911,” Ashland Health Center posted on Facebook. “Dangerous fire conditions were occurring across southwest Kansas. The Satellite image from 240pm CST was picking up three wildfires with two of the largest wildfires being located near the Oklahoma border. This is a dangerous situation,” NWS noted.

As per updates the fire burned for over 15,000 acres. Visuals from Ashland, Kansas fire "The fire is exhibiting extreme rates of spread and has crossed into Kansas. Local fire departments, county resources and multiple state agencies are assisting," KAKE news reported, citing authorities.

“Update The Ranger Road fire in Beaver, Oklahoma and Inglewood, Kansas has burned over 15,000 acres and is at 0% contained at this time. The town of Ashland Kansas is under a mandatory evacuation order due to the quickly moving fire,” a post added, sharing visuals and a map of areas affected.

“Ranger Road wildfire EXPLODES across OK-KS border — 15,000+ acres and growing. Ashland, Kansas now under MANDATORY EVACUATION,” news site RT wrote while sharing visuals.

A view from Kingman was also shared by a local news outlet.