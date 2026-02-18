Ashland, Kansas fire: Evacuation ordered after blaze in Beaver County, Oklahoma; check map as scary videos emerge
Ashland in Kansas is being evacuated after a wildfire rapidly spread after starting in Beaver County, Oklahoma and prompting evacuation in Englewood, Kansas.
Ashland in Kansas is being evacuated amid a raging vegetation fire. The blaze is reported to have begun in Beaver County, Oklahoma and also prompted an evacuation in Englewood, Kansas. It has been dubbed the Ranger Road Fire.
“Ashland Health Center is currently evacuating due to potential fire danger. UPDATE: AHC Emergency Room IS NOT open if you have a medical emergency please call 911,” Ashland Health Center posted on Facebook.
“Dangerous fire conditions were occurring across southwest Kansas. The Satellite image from 240pm CST was picking up three wildfires with two of the largest wildfires being located near the Oklahoma border. This is a dangerous situation,” NWS noted.
As per updates the fire burned for over 15,000 acres.
Visuals from Ashland, Kansas fire
"The fire is exhibiting extreme rates of spread and has crossed into Kansas. Local fire departments, county resources and multiple state agencies are assisting," KAKE news reported, citing authorities.
“Update The Ranger Road fire in Beaver, Oklahoma and Inglewood, Kansas has burned over 15,000 acres and is at 0% contained at this time. The town of Ashland Kansas is under a mandatory evacuation order due to the quickly moving fire,” a post added, sharing visuals and a map of areas affected.
“Ranger Road wildfire EXPLODES across OK-KS border — 15,000+ acres and growing. Ashland, Kansas now under MANDATORY EVACUATION,” news site RT wrote while sharing visuals.
A view from Kingman was also shared by a local news outlet.
Reactions to fire in Ashland, KS
Amid the fire in Ashland, several reactions expressing concern poured in.
“If you don't already know, there is a huge fire down in the panhandle area, crossing into Kansas. They have called for Englewood to evacuate and are evacuating the Ashland school. Pray for safety for all, especially firefighters that will be working to get it contained. Pray for the wind to go down and for God to miraculously stifle the flames,” a person wrote on Facebook.
Another added “Praying for Ashland residents as the fire gets closer.”
How the fire began
First multiple wildfires were reported across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles on Tuesday. Powerful winds and dry air led to the fire spreading. The blaze is believed to have jumped Highway 283, thus impacting Ashland. Prior to that, the largest blaze was reported at Beaver County, Oklahoma, near Highway 64. It led to part of the highway being closed as well.
