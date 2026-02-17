Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Lehi fire: Fresh videos of smoke surface from Utah County after apartment blaze; Watch

    Residents of Lehi reported smoke Tuesday, a day after a major apartment fire in Herriman. Videos suggest a brush fire; officials haven’t confirmed.

    Updated on: Feb 18, 2026 12:01 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Residents of Lehi, Utah, reported smoke in the city on Tuesday, a day after a massive apartment fire broke out in Herriman, Salt Lake County. Locals shared videos of the fire which appeared to be a brush fire, though officials are yet to confirm the details.

    Representational image. (Unsplash)
    Representational image. (Unsplash)

    Here's a video:

    Fox News' Utah affiliate Fox13 reported that the fire appeared to be in the area of 900 North 2600 West. It is unclear if a fire response is underway in the area.

    Lehi is in north-central Utah County, along the I-15 corridor, between American Fork and Saratoga Springs.

    The reports of fire sparked panic as it came just a day after a massive blaze broke out at an apartment building in Herriman, 15–20 miles northwest of Lehi, on Monday. No injuries were reported but the fire burned for a long time as firefighters struggled to contain it as the building was unfinished.

    This is a breaking news.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has over four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports and major breaking news. He has previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, and context. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, and sports.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Lehi Fire: Fresh Videos Of Smoke Surface From Utah County After Apartment Blaze; Watch
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes