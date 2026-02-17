Lehi fire: Fresh videos of smoke surface from Utah County after apartment blaze; Watch
Residents of Lehi reported smoke Tuesday, a day after a major apartment fire in Herriman. Videos suggest a brush fire; officials haven’t confirmed.
Residents of Lehi, Utah, reported smoke in the city on Tuesday, a day after a massive apartment fire broke out in Herriman, Salt Lake County. Locals shared videos of the fire which appeared to be a brush fire, though officials are yet to confirm the details.
Here's a video:
Fox News' Utah affiliate Fox13 reported that the fire appeared to be in the area of 900 North 2600 West. It is unclear if a fire response is underway in the area.
Lehi is in north-central Utah County, along the I-15 corridor, between American Fork and Saratoga Springs.
The reports of fire sparked panic as it came just a day after a massive blaze broke out at an apartment building in Herriman, 15–20 miles northwest of Lehi, on Monday. No injuries were reported but the fire burned for a long time as firefighters struggled to contain it as the building was unfinished.
This is a breaking news.
