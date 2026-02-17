Lehi fire: Fresh videos of smoke surface from Utah County after apartment blaze; Watch

Residents of Lehi, Utah , reported smoke in the city on Tuesday, a day after a massive apartment fire broke out in Herriman, Salt Lake County. Locals shared videos of the fire which appeared to be a brush fire, though officials are yet to confirm the details.

Fox News' Utah affiliate Fox13 reported that the fire appeared to be in the area of 900 North 2600 West. It is unclear if a fire response is underway in the area.

Lehi is in north-central Utah County, along the I-15 corridor, between American Fork and Saratoga Springs.

The reports of fire sparked panic as it came just a day after a massive blaze broke out at an apartment building in Herriman, 15–20 miles northwest of Lehi, on Monday. No injuries were reported but the fire burned for a long time as firefighters struggled to contain it as the building was unfinished.

