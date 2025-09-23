The famous Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo was turned into a tribute to slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, ABC 7 reported. Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem. Charlie Kirk murder: Oklahoma couple turn Cadillac Ranch into unique tribute for slain Turning Point USA founder (REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo)(REUTERS)

As a tribute to Kirk, each of the 10 Cadillacs, which are buried nose first into the ground, were painted red. The letters of the conservative political activist’s first and last names were painted in white on the tail fins. According to a sign posted at the site, it is a one week memorial to Kirk.

Liv Marsh with Cadillac Ranch claimed they have no idea who painted the Cadillacs, but said that it happened overnight. The tribute is meant to run through September 28.

"We welcome all people to express themselves at the Cadillac Ranch," said Marsh. "It’s one of the one of America’s last true venues of free expression."

Who paid the tribute?

ABC 7 News reported that the couple behind the tribute are David Castro and Cristen Huber from Oklahoma.They started the project at 8 pm Saturday, using a paint sprayer, flood lights, and a generator. They finished about 7am Sunday morning.

Castro explained that they chose "old glory" red as it is the same color of the red stripes on the US flag. "I think places like this offer the ability that you could say something nice or, you know, even if you don't want to say something nice, you could still say your mind," said Castro. "I think that's what Charlie did."

Kirk’s alleged killer, Robinson, is facing charges including a aggravated murder; obstruction of justice - moving a firearm; obstruction of justice - disposing of clothing; witness tampering - telling a roommate to delete text messages; witness tampering - directing a roommate to stay quiet; and violent offence committed in presence of a child. The prosecution said it has also filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty. "The decision to seek the death penalty is based on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime,” they said in a court filing.