Turning Point USA resumes college tour after Charlie Kirk’s death, check out list of universities included

Turning Point USA will resume the college tour that its late founder Charlie Kirk started, with conservative speakers scheduled to appear on campuses nationwide, according to The Hill. The organization said the tour will restart Monday at the University of Minnesota. Conservative commentator Michael Knowles will host the event. Turning Point USA organization said the tour will restart Monday at the University of Minnesota.(Photo by Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 at Utah Valley University, where he had planned the first stop of the “American Comeback Tour.” He is survived by his wife, Erika Kirk, and two children.

Last Thursday, Turning Point USA’s board unanimously elected Erika Kirk as the organization’s new CEO. She is listed as one of the tour’s speakers, but her specific appearances have not been announced.

List of universities set to be part of the tour

After Minnesota, the tour will continue to Utah State University, Montana State University, the University of North Dakota, Indiana University Bloomington, Louisiana State University, and the University of Mississippi. Additional stops will include Virginia Tech, the University of Oklahoma, Auburn University, and the University of California, Berkeley, where the tour will conclude on November 10.

Other speakers will include Michael Knowles, Erika Kirk, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Turning Point USA contributor Alex Clark, Senator Mike Lee, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Representative Andy Biggs, former Representative Jason Chaffetz, Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Megyn Kelly, Glenn Beck, Tucker Carlson, Allie Beth Stuckey, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, comedian Rob Schneider, and Christian author Frank Turek.

Charlie Kirk’s memorial was held Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. Speakers included Erika Kirk, Tucker Carlson, Frank Turek, President Trump, Vice President Vance, and other members of the administration.