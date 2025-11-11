Search
Tue, Nov 11, 2025
Laramie fire: Wildfire erupts in Wyoming's Albany County- Check map and evacuation details

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 11, 2025 06:58 am IST

A wildfire broke out Monday near I-80 in Laramie, Wyoming, prompting evacuations east of I-80 and west of the Laramie River north of Curtis Street.

A wildfire erupted in Wyoming's Laramie, located in Albany County, on Monday afternoon. The location of the fire was along the I-80 near the exit 310.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

An evacuation order was issued in the nearby areas as a result of the fire. The areas under emergency evacuation order included Area East of I-80 and West of the Laramie River to the North of Curtis Street, per Watch Duty.

Albany County Sheriff's Office said that an evacuation center has been set up at the Albany County Fairgrounds 3510 South 3rd Street in Laramie.

Laramie Wildfire Map

The brushfire broke out along the Dwight D Eisenhower Highway (I-80) near the crossing with Curtis Street. Here's a map of the vegetation fire, as seen on the website of Watch Duty.

Map of the fire in Laramie, to the east of I-80.(Watch Duty)
Map of the fire in Laramie, to the east of I-80.(Watch Duty)

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
