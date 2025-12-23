Boulder County wildfire: Evacuation map and live updates as alert issued for Wild Turkey Trail in Fourmile Canyon

A wildfire burning west of Boulder County, Colorado, has prompted evacuation orders and warnings. A wildfire is burning west of Boulder County, Colorado.(UnSplash)

The fire is estimated at one acre with moderate potential for spread, according to incident command.

Evacuation order

An evacuation order was first issued at 5:51 p.m. for the area near 519 Wild Turkey Trail in Fourmile Canyon. Residents in the area were directed to evacuate using Evening Star Road and to avoid Wild Turkey Trail.

“Emergency officials have issued an EVACUATION ORDER at 17:51:14 on 12-22-2025 due to Wildfire occurring in the area of In the Area of 519 Wild Turkey Trail in Fourmile Canyon. Use Evening Star Road for Evacuations. Avoid Wild Turkey Trail. Click www.BOCO911Alert.org for a map of the affected area and detailed information,” the alert said.

Evacuation warning

A subsequent alert issued at 6:04 p.m. expanded an evacuation warning to a larger portion of Fourmile Canyon.

“This is the Boulder County Sheriff's Office Emergency Notification System. At 18:04:05 on 12-22-2025 an Evacuation Warning has been issued for the area of Fourmile Canyon due to a Wildfire. Prepare to evacuate or evacuate immediately if you need extra time. This Warning stands Until Further Notice. If you need assistance or might need extra time, begin your evacuation now,” the alert said.

Evacuation map is available for residents.

Stage 1 fire ban

Authorities also enacted a Stage 1 fire ban Monday due to high fire danger across the area, driven by unseasonably warm temperatures and extremely dry fuels.

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch, noting humidity levels as low as 9%.