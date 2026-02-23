FBI Director Kash Patel is under fire for reportedly using an FBI jet to head to Italy, where he spent the final days of the Winter Olympics watching hockey. Social media also slammed Patel over a viral locker room video at a time when the US is witnessing various high profile events unfolding across states. Kash Patel celebration video row: Why is FBI Director under fire and what was his response? Controversy explained (Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

Patel was spotted at the US men’s semifinal game against Slovakia, Huffpost reported. He was later seen again at the final, and was spotted celebrating with Team USA center Dylan Larkin in the locker room after America’s overtime victory.

“Congratulations Team USA,” Patel appeared to say, making a shaka sign with his hand during Larkin’s post-game Instagram Live feed, as seen in a clip shared by MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian.

Patel took to X on Sunday to share snaps from the post-game celebration. One photo shows him flashing a smile alongside coach Mike Sullivan.

“Unity, Sacrifice, Attitude- what it takes to be the best in the world. These men live and breathe it. Now Team USA are gold medal champions, legends standing on the shoulders of giants. Thank you for representing the greatest country on earth, in the greatest game ever created. congrats boys,” he wrote.

One video doing the rounds on X appears to show Patek celebrating with the US men’s hockey team in the locker room, drinking beer, wearing a gold medal, and dancing and singing with the team.

Kash Patel under fire Sources told MS NOW’s Dilanian and Carol Leonnig that on Thursday, Patel headed to the Milan Cortina Games on the FBI’s Gulfstream jet. His trip to Milan cost taxpayers as much as $75,000, the report estimated.

While FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson did confirm the trip, he also claimed that it was “personal” in nature. He added that it was planned several months in advance, and that Patel was there to meet with Italian officials for meetings and briefings related to government duties.

Williamson also argued that the FBI plays a “major role” in security for the Games as well as the World Cup, which will go down this summer in the States. “So we have a U.S. consulate briefing on Olympic security and current FBI posture, as well as thanking FBI personnel on the ground,” he wrote.

This is not the first time Patel has come under fire for using an FBI jet for personal needs. He was previously criticized for reportedly using one to go see his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, perform at a wrestling event in Pennsylvania in 2025.

Social media expressed anger not only for the FBI jet use, but also because Patel’s trip to Milan, Italy, came amid a number of high profile security events over the weekend. The latest event to make headlines is law enforcement shooting dead an armed man at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday. The trip also comes amid the search for Nancy Guthrie.

“Why is Kash Patel in the locker room?” an X user wrote. “They don’t even try to hide their corruption and self enrichment anymore. This guy is a podcasting grifter. He should not be anywhere near public service.”

“Meanwhile, solving no sex crimes mind you,” wrote another.

“Are the Epstein files there?” an X user questioned.

Kash Patel responds Patel responded to the criticism in an X post, but did not specifically justify the alleged FBI jet use.

“For the very concerned media - yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth,” he wrote.