Kash Patel responds to flak over hockey team video amid Mar-a-Lago attack, Nancy Guthrie case, Mexico unrest: ‘I love…’

Xochitl Hinojosa, a senior communications strategist at CNN, criticized him in a post on X, writing: “There was a threat at the president’s residence at MAL, Americans in Mexico are facing major threats by cartel members, Nancy Guthrie is still missing, and our FBI Director thinks he’s a frat bro?!”

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing scrutiny after appearing in locker-room celebrations with Team USA’s gold medal–winning men’s hockey squad at the Winter Olympics in Italy. The alleged footage was circulated online as multiple crises unfolded, including a security incident at Mar-a-Lago and ongoing safety concerns involving Americans in Mexico.

Patel responded on X shortly after the backlash intensified, writing: “For the very concerned media — yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys.”

Online responses were sharply divided. Some commenters accused Patel of failing to prioritize national security concerns, while others defended his visible enthusiasm for Team USA’s victory.

The post reshared alleged video footage showing Patel celebrating with players. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

He added that the United States is the “greatest country on earth” and called hockey the “greatest sport on earth.”

Patel was seen celebrating with players after the US men’s team defeated Canada to win gold at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in the alleged video. The alleged clip showed him cheering, wearing a Team USA jersey and celebrating in the locker room.

The appearance came hours after Patel posted that the FBI was deploying “all necessary resources” to Mar-a-Lago following the fatal shooting of an armed man near the property.

Criticism over travel and priorities Patel has previously faced criticism over his use of government aircraft and travel tied to personal activities, allegations he has defended by saying he uses official planes less than prior directors and is entitled to a personal life.

By law, officials must reimburse the government for non-official travel expenses.

Lawmakers have previously sought records regarding such reimbursements.