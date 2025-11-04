Kash Patel FBI jet use sparks row: MAGA infighting erupts after FBI head defends GF, ‘You have lost all credibility’

MAGA has turned on FBI Director Kash Patel after he pushed back against criticism following reports that he used a government jet to attend his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins’s performance in Pennsylvania. Patel called the allegations “disgustingly baseless.” Kash Patel FBI jet usage row: MAGA infighting erupts after FBI head defends GF (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

The controversy erupted after Kyle Seraphin, a former FBI agent and conservative commentator, claimed on his podcast that Patel flew on a USD 60 million FBI jet to watch Wilkins, a country singer, perform at a wrestling event at Penn State University on October 25. His use of the expensive jet during a lengthy government shutdown triggered backlash from critics.

Kash Patel and the FBI react

The FBI asserted that Patel has to travel on Bureau aircraft for security reasons, even if the trips are personal. It said Patel reimburses the government in advance for non-official travels. According to officials, Patel’s use of the jet is limited and compliant with policy.

Patel, too, took to X to address the allegations, saying, “Let me be clear: we will not be distracted by baseless rumors or the noise from uninformed internet anarchists and the fake news,” he wrote.

“I’ve always said — criticize me all you want. But going after the people doing great work, my personal life, or those around me is a total disgrace,” he further said.

“The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic. She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I’m so blessed she’s in my life,” he added.

A Community Note below Patel's X post read, “People are largely not attacking Kash Patel's significant other, but rather reacting to his firing of people who point out his usage of government funds to travel to her shows.”

Kash Patel criticized

Patel is being slammed for his response to the criticism, including by MAGA supporters. Conservative commenter Candace Owens wrote on X, "I don't care about Alexis one way or another but I want to point out that the head of the FBI is tweeting out in defense of his girlfriend. Not a wife but a girlfriend. We are just not a serious nation whatsoever."

Many others criticized Patel, with one user commenting on his post, “I don’t think people are attacking your girlfriend, they are criticizing you using our money for personal trips…”

“Not a good look. Not sure what sort of politics is involved but the optics aren’t good. This is below you,” wrote a user.

“Kash, you have lost all credibility and it’s going to be extremely hard for you to earn our trust back, especially after how you have handled the Charlie Kirk case,” wrote another. Yet another said, “Dude, aren’t you the director of the fbi? This is embarrassing to say the least.”

“Kash, arrest even ONE government gangster and we might start appreciating your work,” read a comment.

Meanwhile, Wilkins has reportedly now sued Seraphin for defamation, seeking $5 million in damages.

The FBI has dismissed the controversy, with spokesman Ben Williamson calling the media coverage “disingenuous and dumb". He insisted that Patel’s travel completely complies with agency policy.