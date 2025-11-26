Will Kash Patel be fired? 5 explosive controversies since he took over FBI

Kash Patel, who assumed the role of Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in early 2025, is reportedly under threat of removal amid a swirl of scandals and internal strife. MS NOW reported on Tuesday that Donald Trump’s camp is “frustrated” with Patel’s mounting negative headlines and may remove him by year-end. FBI director Kash Patel and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem sit in a pink Cadillac made of LEGO blocks before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(AP)

Below is a list of five major controversies that have dogged Patel's tenure thus far:

Handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files

Before the Epstein files release became a law, Patel had come under fire from the public and within conservative circles for statements regarding the Epstein investigation.

He testified, saying, “no credible information” exists that Epstein trafficked victims to others. The very claim led to the antagonisation of factions demanding full transparency of the files.

Concurrently, his earlier high-profile promises to release all Epstein-related files remain unfulfilled. A protestor even shouted “Epstein files, get'em out there!” at his public appearance at the Las Vegas Grand Prix with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over the weekend, as reported by PEOPLE.

Over spending on girlfriend/ Misuse of SWAT resources

Patel has reportedly been using an FBI SWAT team to protect his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, a country music star.

This is not a standard protocol and a serious abuse of authority, and Patel has been facing intense scrutiny over the over-spending of government resources. Conservatives and MAGA-aligned factions have been questioning the role of special-ops agents guarding a non-official partner, according to the Independent.

In November 2025, a New York Times report also surfaced that Patel used an FBI jet for travel to events attended by his girlfriend, including a Las Vegas outing. Critics raised concerns that taxpayer-funded resources were being used for personal or PR purposes.

According to the Guardian, the FBI later dismissed a senior official in the fleet-management unit shortly after the story broke.

The controversy continues as Patel and Wilkins were photographed in a pink Lego Cadillac at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The optics of the photo-op came as Patel was simultaneously facing blowback over his travel and security use.

Internal purges and perceived politicisation

On February 3, 2025, Durbin and other Democrats wrote to top DOJ and FBI officials expressing “grave concerns” about the sudden removal and reassignment of many senior career civil servants, and demanding detailed answers regarding the scope and legality of the purge.

In a February 11, 2025, floor speech, Durbin said his staff had received “highly credible information” from whistleblowers that Patel was “personally directing the ongoing purge of senior law-enforcement officials at the FBI.”

The Guardian recounts the same claims, noting that Durbin accused Patel, then a private citizen, of giving orders to sack FBI executives and urging perhaps “illegal” dismissals before Patel’s confirmation.

Additionally, several media outlets have documented allegations that the purges included not just routine reassignments but demanded turnover of investigators tied to the Jan 6, 2021, Capitol attack probe.

The Washington Post reported that Durbin also accused Patel of lying under oath during his confirmation hearing by denying knowledge of any such plans.

Illegal gun gifts to New Zealand officials

During a visit in July 2025 to open the FBI’s first standalone office in Wellington, Patel presented senior New Zealand law enforcement officials and cabinet ministers with 3D-printed “revolver” gifts. These were models of Maverick PG22, inspired by toy Nerf guns.

Patel’s team described them as inoperable display pieces; however, New Zealand police concluded they met the legal definition of firearms. Under the country’s strict gun laws, even non-functional weapons that could be modified are prohibited.

All the gifted pistols were voluntarily surrendered and destroyed in September.

This is being considered a worrying diplomatic blunder, especially given New Zealand's rigid controls after the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings.

Ethical concerns over foreign ties and past dealings

A February 2025 Reuters report on Patel’s confirmation noted that he had not disclosed his “consulting work for the Embassy of Qatar and for the parent company of Shein,” along with “unvested stock” in foreign firms — prompting concerns about foreign influence and ethical propriety.

AP highlighted in its coverage that such undisclosed foreign engagements could influence decision-making, jeopardising the credibility of the FBI under his leadership.

Though Patel said he ended his consulting work before assuming office, the lack of transparency during the confirmation process continues to be a point of concern for American citizens.