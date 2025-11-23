Search
Epstein files: List of British personalities named in late financier's documents – Queen Camilla to David Cameron

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 01:31 pm IST

Various British personalities were named in he Epstein files, including Sarah Ferguson with nine mentions, and Naomi Campbell with 10 mentions.

President Donald Trump recently signed legislation ordering the Justice Department to release documents from its lengthy investigation into Epstein. Over the years, various materials have been shared with the public relating to both Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. A trove of documents made public have named several high-profile figures.

A World Without Exploitation projection is seen on the wall of the National Gallery of Art calling on Congress to vote yes on the Epstein Files Transparency Act in Washington, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(AP)
Among the names released are various British personalities, as reported by The Mirror. Being named in the documents does not mean the individuals are involved in any wrongdoing related to Epstein or anyone else. Among the names in the documents are those of alleged victims and accusers, as well as people tangentially connected to Epstein who were pulled into lawsuits against Maxwell – including both civil or criminal suits.

List of British names in the Epstein files:

  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor - 173 mentions
  • Sarah Ferguson - nine mentions
  • Queen Camilla - nine mentions
  • Princess Diana - 14 mentions
  • Stephen Hawking - 17 mentions
  • Richard Dawkins - 29 mentions
  • Tony Blair - 22 mentions
  • David Cameron - 19 mentions
  • Gordon Brown - 16 mentions
  • Colin Firth - 10 mentions
  • Piers Morgan - nine mentions
  • Naomi Campbell - 10 mentions
  • Nigel Farage - 18 mentions
  • Sir Mick Jagger - nine mentions
  • Adele - eight mentions
  • Sir David Beckham - nine mentions
  • Sir Elton John - eight mentions

Before Trump signed legislation, both chambers of Congress agreed to order the US justice department to release its files on Epstein. The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the measure in a 427-1 vote. It was unanimously fast-tracked by the Senate without a formal vote.

The bill was brought on the floor of the Senate by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer under a procedure known as unanimous consent. As no one objected, there was no debate. No amendments were added to the bill either. Trump later signed it.

