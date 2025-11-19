Who is Stacey Plaskett and what is her link to Epstein? Explained amid censure row over texts

On Tuesday, the GOP-led Freedom Caucus at the US House of Representatives filed a motion to censure Democratic House Rep Stacey Plaskett over her links to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The vote on the motion- rejected by the House with 213 in favor and 214 against- came after the House voted unanimously to force a release of the Epstein files. Representative Stacey Plaskett.(US Congress)

Plaskett was attacked by the House GOP after the recently released emails of the convicted sex trafficker showed that he spoke to Epstein during a Congressional hearing in 2019, the Washington Post reported. After the report, a spokesperson from Plaskett acknowledged that she was indeed texting Epstein, but she was just responding to "partisan vitriol."

“During the hearing, Congresswoman Plaskett received texts from staff, constituents and the public at large offering advice, support and in some cases partisan vitriol, including from Epstein,” a statement from her spokesperson to CNN read.

“As a former prosecutor, she welcomes information that helps her get at the truth and took on the GOP that was trying to bury the truth.

Plaskett represents the US Virgin Islands in Congress as a non-voting delegate.

What Is Stacey Plaskett's Link To Epstein?

Representing the US Virgin Islands, Stacey Plaskett was the representative of Epstein, as the infamous 'Epstein Island' where the convicted sex offender lived fell under her jurisdiction. The emails released by the House Oversight Committee showed what appeared to be multiple exchanges between her and Jeffrey Epstein till 2019, the year he was killed.

Though the released emails do not confirm that they are from the Democratic House Rep, the Washington Post confirmed matching the texts with the corresponding Congressional hearing in 2019, that Plaskett was indeed texting Epstein.

In emails, there seem to be multiple exchanges between what appears to be Rep. Plaskett and Epstein. It reveals that Plaskett allegedly travelled to Epstein's residence multiple times seeking donations for her campaign.

This story is being updated.