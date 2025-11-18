Larry Summers family: Who is wife, Harvard professor Elisa New? All on their children

Following the release of Jeffrey Epstein's emails by the US House Oversight Committee last week, former US Treasury Secretary and Harvard President, Larry Summers' link to Epstein has become a major topic of discussion. Elisa New (L) and Larry Summers.(X/ @ink_conscious and AP)

In the email exchanges between Epstein from 2018 and 2019, Summers discusses what appears to be his romantic pursuit of a woman he describes as a "mentee." The Harvard Crimson reported that the woman in question appears to be Keyu Jin, a Chinese economist and Harvard alumnus.

The affair has also caused a row as Summers has been married to Elisa New, a Harvard University English professor and a popular literary TV show host, since 2005. After the emails discussing the supposed affair surfaced, Summers announced that he is stepping away from public life.

"I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused. I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr Epstein," he said in a statement to CBS News.

In this article, we look at Summers wife, Elisa New, and their six children.

Who Is Elisa New? All On Her and Larry Summers' Children

Elisa New is a Powell M. Cabot Professor of American Literature at Harvard University, who became a household name in the US as the host of PBS series Poetry in America. She was previously married to Fred David Levine, with whom she has three daughters: Yael, Orli, and Maya.

In December 2005, she married economist Lawrence “Larry” Summers. Larry Summers also has three children (twin daughters Pamela and Ruth, and a son Harry) from his first marriage.

They lived and raised their children in Summers and New raise six children in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Epstein Exchanged Emails Will Larry Summers

While Epstein was advising Larry Summers on his romantic pursuit, he was simultaneously in touch with his wife, Elisa New, as well. The email trail appears to reveal that Elisa New received $500,000 for her non-profit from Epstein.

She also suggested the novel Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov and My Ántonia by Willa Cather to Epstein. One particular email has gone viral for ending with a line from a play by Henrik Ibsen.