When is the US House vote Tuesday to release the Epstein files? Here's the latest

The US House of Representatives is expected to vote on a bill to release the files associated with Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous sex trafficker who died in prison in 2019. The bill is being called The Epstein Files Transparency Act, and it will mandate the DOJ to release all info related to the disgraced financier.

The vote, which the House confirmed, will take place on Tuesday, November 18, and came after President Donald Trump asked the GOP House members to support a bill calling for the release of the Epstein files.

Trump has been under intense pressure over his alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein, despite his denying the same as a "hoax." After the US House Oversight Committee released the emails of Jeffrey Epstein, which had several mentions of Trump, the 79-year-old has come under pressure. Now, finally, the House will be voting on the declassification of the Epstein files on Monday.

"It's time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat 'Shutdown," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

When Is The House Voting On the Epstein Files?

The US House of Representatives, which returned to session last week to vote on ending the government shutdown, will vote on the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files on Tuesday, November 18, US House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed. As of now, the official schedule of the US House on Tuesday has not been published on the website of the House Majority Leader. However, Speaker Johnson confirmed to reporters that the vote will take place on Tuesday afternoon.

Usually, when voting takes place on a bill, it is tabled around 5 p.m. and voting concludes by 7:00 p.m. ET. Since the Democrats and the GOP look united after Trump's call for GOP Reps to back the bill, the voting process is expected to be completed soon.

"He's never had anything to hide," John said, amid concern that Trump is bothered about the release of the files. "He and I had the same concern, that we wanted to ensure that victims of these heinous crimes are completely protected from disclosure."

What Is Epstein Files Transparency Act?

The Epstein Files Transparency Act is the proposed bill at the US House of Representatives that calls for "all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in DOJ's possession that relate to the investigation and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein" to be released.

Once the bill is passed, it will need to be passed by the US Senate, as well. After that, it will go to President Donald Trump for his signature. Once done, it will finally be enshrined as law.