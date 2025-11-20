Who is David Maltinsky? Veteran FBI worker allegedly fired by Kash Patel for displaying pride flag sues agency

David Maltinsky, who's been with the FBI for 16 years, is now suing the agency, alleging that he was fired last month because he had a Pride flag draped near his desk, CBS News reported. Maltinsky was reportedly weeks away from becoming an agent, and claimed that the firing was unlawful and struck fear in LGBT employees within the bureau. FBI Director Kash Patel fired a gay worker for displaying the Pride flag, his lawsuit claims. (AP)

“We're not the enemy and we're not some political mob. We're proud members of the FBI, and we have a mission to do. We go to work every day to do it,” he told CBS News. FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly fired the agent in training in October for displaying the Pride flag on his desk during a previous assignment at a California field office.

The letter from Patel read, “I have determined that you exercised poor judgment with an inappropriate display of political signage in your work area during your previous assignment at the Los Angeles Field Office. Pursuant to Article II of the United States Constitution and the laws of the United States, your employment with the Federal Bureau of Investigation is hereby terminated,” as per CBS News.

Maltinsky is now seeking a court order to have his job restored and his suit makes several allegations including an argument that the FBI violated his First Amendment rights and retaliated against him over protected expression.

Who is David Maltinsky?

Maltinsky has been working for the FBI since 2008 and was in the midst of a training program for future agents at FBI's Quantico facility, in Virginia, when he was let go, as per the lawsuit accessed by CBS News.

He had previously worked as a civilian cybertech assistant at the Los Angeles field office, New York Times reported. Maltinsky spent his time at the bureau supporting agents who were pursuing cybercrime and public corruption cases. One of the cases Maltinsky worked on was the 2016 investigation into North Korea's efforts to hack the computer systems of Hollywood's Sony Pictures.

After Orlando gay bar shooting which killed 49, Maltinsky signed up to help the FBI pursue diversity initiatives, and won top prize from the bureau's leadership in Washington, for his efforts, NYT reported. As per the lawsuit, in 2021, he was given the Pride flag by the assistant special agent in charge of the Los Angeles field office in recognition of his work.

He had reportedly completed 16 of the course's 19 weeks and had already been assigned to the Seattle field office when he was fired. Academy officials had reportedly been told to escort him off campus immediately, but one offered him a place to stay the night, realizing he had nowhere to go. Maltinsky however declined, as per NYT.