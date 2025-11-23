Pam Bondi and Kash Patel to be fired? Trump could act after midterms amid MAGA backlash, report says

Attorney General Pam Bondi has faced mounting backlash from both MAGA supporters and critics over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, inaction on high-profile prosecutions, and mass firings of DOJ staff. Some have even called for her removal. A Change.org petition demanding her resignation has amassed over 29,000 signatures. Prominent figures including Laura Loomer, Glenn Beck, and Megyn Kelly have publicly criticized her performance. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel attend a press conference announcing a law enforcement action, at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 19, 2025.(REUTERS)

FBI Director Kash Patel has also come under fire. Criticism intensified earlier this month amid revelations that he used a government jet for dates with girlfriend Alexis Wilkin, which many viewed as a misuse of agency resources and taxpayer funds. His handling of high-profile cases, including the Epstein files and the assassination of Charlie Kirk, has also drawn scrutiny.

Also Read: Why is MTG resigning? Key points from Marjorie Taylor Greene's video and letter amid Trump fallout

Pam Bondi and Kash Patel to be fired?

According to pro-Trump outlet Real America's Voice, President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing whether to fire Bondi or Patel following the midterms.

On Friday, Daily Signal correspondent Tony Kinnett told Real America’s Voice that Bondi had “backed herself into this corner” with her handling of the Epstein case.

"Is it just a matter of time before Pam Bondi is shown the door?" host David Brody asked.

Kinnett responded, “Regarding the situation with Pam Bondi, she put herself here. She did. When she got out in February, and she handed to my friends, including Jack Posobiec, a binder that contained nothing, and then trotted him out and humiliated him for no reason."

He continued, "And when you campaign on, I'm going to get in there and I'm going to release everything. You have now set yourself a standard you can't walk away from. It didn't matter what there was in the files because you've already promised what's in the files. You've already promised all of these names are in the files. So you better deliver."

“Welcome to purgatory. And so, yeah, I do think the Trump administration, maybe after the 2026 midterms, might dismiss Bondi or Patel because when you over-promise and you under-deliver, people are rightly outraged.”

CNN also reported that Trump was planning for a cabinet turnover, after his one-year mark. Bondi is part of the Cabinet, though the article made no mention of her. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, however, shut it down.

She said, "The truth is: President Trump could not be happier with his Cabinet."