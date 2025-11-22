Why is MTG resigning? Key points from Marjorie Taylor Greene's video and letter amid Trump fallout

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th congressional district in the US House, announced her plans to resign amid a fallout with President Donald Trump. Greene said her last working day would be January 5, 2026. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her plans to retire from Congress via an open letter and a video posted on X.(via REUTERS)

Her announcement came in the form of an open letter she posted on X, and a video message to her constituents, which was also put out on the same platform. In both the video and the letter, Greene explained why she was deciding to resign, outlining her differences with the president and by extension the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, of which she used to be a staunch supporter.

Notably, Greene's public falling out with Trump came after the president suddenly announced he was withdrawing her endorsement. Greene has not seen eye-to-eye on a number of issues. She's been flagging rising costs, and has leaned into her ‘America First, America Only’ thought. However, the tipping point appears to have been the release of the Epstein files, with MTG openly advocating for it, even as Trump sought to push back, before finally signing the Bill into law. However, by then, the President had gone scorched earth with his once-loyal ally, calling her ‘wacky’, ‘ranting lunatic’, and ‘traitor’.

MTG's letter and video respond to this and much more.

Key points from Marjorie Taylor Greene's letter and video