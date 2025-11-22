Why is MTG resigning? Key points from Marjorie Taylor Greene's video and letter amid Trump fallout
Marjorie Taylor Greene who represents Georgia's 14th congressional district in the US House announced her plans to resign amid a fallout with President Trump.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th congressional district in the US House, announced her plans to resign amid a fallout with President Donald Trump. Greene said her last working day would be January 5, 2026.
Her announcement came in the form of an open letter she posted on X, and a video message to her constituents, which was also put out on the same platform. In both the video and the letter, Greene explained why she was deciding to resign, outlining her differences with the president and by extension the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, of which she used to be a staunch supporter.
Notably, Greene's public falling out with Trump came after the president suddenly announced he was withdrawing her endorsement. Greene has not seen eye-to-eye on a number of issues. She's been flagging rising costs, and has leaned into her ‘America First, America Only’ thought. However, the tipping point appears to have been the release of the Epstein files, with MTG openly advocating for it, even as Trump sought to push back, before finally signing the Bill into law. However, by then, the President had gone scorched earth with his once-loyal ally, calling her ‘wacky’, ‘ranting lunatic’, and ‘traitor’.
MTG's letter and video respond to this and much more.
Key points from Marjorie Taylor Greene's letter and video
- In the video, Greene underscored her longtime loyalty to Trump apart from a few issues, while pointing out that it was ‘unfair and wrong’ that the president had attacked her for disagreeing.
- She alleged in the letter that Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both Political Parties.
- Greene spoke about American jobs being replaced by illegal labor or foreign workers on work visas, and tax dollars going to fund foreign wars.
- She also outlined in the letter how she'd fought with Speaker Mike Johnson against the government shutdown, which became the longest in US history. “During the longest shutdown in our nation's history, I raged against my own Speaker and my own party for refusing to proactively work diligently to pass a plan to save American healthcare and protect Americans from outrageous overpriced and unaffordable health insurance policies. The House should have been in session working everyday to fix this disaster, but instead America was forced fed disgusting political drama once again from both sides of the aisle,” Greene wrote.
- Greene detailed how she'd been loyal to Trump, including flying to DC to vote ‘no’ against the Democrat's impeachment motion in 2021, the day her father had brain surgery to remove cancerous tumors. She also spoke about the effort, time, and personal money she spent campaigning to get Trump re-elected.
- Then, Greene made it clear “Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for.”
- She spoke of how her only goal has been ‘America First, America Only’, and holding the Republican Party accountable to that. “With that has brought years of nonstop never ending personal attacks, death threats, lawfare, ridiculous slander and lies about me, that most people could never withstand even for a day,” Greene wrote.
- The lawmaker added that she did not want her family or her district to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against her by the president.