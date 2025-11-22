Laura Loomer fumes after Trump praises Mamdani: ‘Just going to normalize communism?’

Conservative political activist Laura Loomer, who is also an ally of Donald Trump, did not mince words after the president's meeting with Zohran Mamdani. Trump met the New York City mayor-elect at the White House on November 21, and they put up a united front during the interaction with the press. Conservative political activist Laura Loomer was left fuming after President Donald Trump praised Zohran Mamdani.(Bloomberg)

While Trump and Mamdani's politics as a Republican and a socialist Democrat have been starkly different, and the two have been harshly critical of each other in the past, they appeared to get on the same page after the meeting today. Both Mamdani and Trump expressed a wish to work together for the betterment of New York City. However, the new rapport between the President and mayor-elect did not go down well with a lot of MAGA loyalists. One of them was Laura Loomer, who's otherwise a vocal Trump supporter.

The seething Loomer asked on X, “So we are just going to normalize communism?”. “The GOP will lose the midterms,” Loomer continued. Notably, Mamdani identifies as a democratic socialist.

What Laura Loomer said about Trump-Mamdani meeting

Loomer put out multiple posts after the Trump-Mamdani meeting, where she expressed anger at how Mamdani was welcomed at the White House. She also slammed his political stances.

“Why did @ZelenskyyUa [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] receive a harsher welcome at the White House than Mamdani? Interesting. If socialists are doing a good job, then I guess nobody needs to vote them out during the midterms. If you’re a Republican, why not just stay home in 2026 and 2028 since Mamdani’s policies are amazing? I’m confused. No need to oppose the left I guess. I guess socialism is “comfortable” now…No need to vote for the GOP in 2026 is the message I’m getting from that. Am I missing something?,” she wrote in another post.

Elsewhere, Loomer slammed Mamdani's politics. “Mamdani wants white people to be taxed more. Mamdani wants to ban ICE. What part of any of that makes anyone feel comfortable? What is the GOP going to campaign on ahead of the midterms if the GOP is saying Mamdani is good? This is very bad for our country to normalize Mamdani’s polices. Trump said Mamdani is a communist who will destroy New York. He is still the same Mamdani. Nothing about any of that should make anyone feel comfortable. It’s going to be a disaster. You’ll see,” she said.

She also remarked it was “Wild to allow a jihadist communist to stand behind the President’s desk in the Oval Office.” Loomer also appeared to differ from Trump's stance although she made it clear she was not condemning the president.

“There’s nothing rational about allowing criminal illegal aliens to terrorize New York. I’m stunned. Hopefully we see more of a condemnation of Mamdani and his communist, anti-White and jihadist views from President Trump. This is very dangerous. We can address affordability without embracing anti-white racism and communism. What are we doing?,” Loomer remarked.