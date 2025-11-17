Bomb threat at MTG's construction company office? Laura Loomer slams GOP lawmaker; 'you need to stop lying'

Laura Loomer, the conservative commentator, has claimed Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene lied about a pipe bomb threat at her construction company office building. The Congresswoman from Georgia put out a lengthy post on X, amid her public falling out with President Donald Trump. Laura Loomer, who's been a longtime Donald Trump ally, and has butted heads with Marjorie Taylor Greene in the past, lashed out at the Congresswoman.(X/@GeneralMCNews, @4thOfJuly365)

In the post, Greene alleged that hoax pizza deliveries had started to her house and were impacting her family members as well. This is known as ‘pizza doxxing’ and is a form of harassment which lets the recipient know that the sender has their address right. Greene said “The hoax pizza deliveries have started now, to my house and my family members. Update: we also received a pipe bomb threat on my construction companies office building.”

She had earlier claimed that Trump was helping foster an environment where she'd likely get death threats. In the new post, Greene built on that, saying “President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that could lead to serious attacks on me and my family.” She added, “Unfortunately, I’ve been down this road before. As a matter of fact, as I campaigned all over the country and defended President Trump, I received dozens of swatting calls on my house and my family members homes along with these hoax pizza deliveries, but even more severely I have received some of the most death threats of any Member of Congress that led to multiple men being convicted and serving time in prison. And all of that came from the left.”

In the rest of the post, Greene speaks about her falling out with Trump and draws the link to the timing of the matter. Trump withdrew his endorsement of MTG after the lawmaker pushed for the release of the Epstein files. She's one of the four Republicans who voted for a discussion on the release of the files. This is slated to take place on Tuesday, as per Politico.

Laura Loomer's response to MTG

Loomer, who's been a longtime Trump ally, and has butted heads with MTG in the past, lashed out at the Congresswoman.

Sharing her post, Loomer wrote “I spoke with law enforcement officials at the police department in Rome, Georgia. They told me they never received a report today of a bomb threat at the business or residence of Marjorie Traitor Greene.”

Notably, if there is a bomb threat, usually law enforcement personnel share an update via social media statements too. “Greene posted earlier today that because of President Trump, she was getting bomb threats at her construction company’s office,” Loomer continued.

Then, accusing MTG of lying, Loomer said that the police in Rome, Georgia told her they weren't aware of any bomb threat and claimed that the person she spoke to had told her that they'd have been informed of it, if such an incident had risen.

“I recorded the phone call and I have a video of my conversation with the Rome, Georgia police department. I just don’t want to post the video, because I know that Marjorie Traitor Greene is so vindictive. She will try to get the law enforcement officer fired for telling me the truth,” Loomer further said in the post. Then, she asked MTG to ‘stop lying’. Tagging her, Loomer said “you need to stop lying.”

She added that police in the lawmaker's own district had denied any bomb threat report being called in. “You made it up,” Loomer concluded.

Trump has fallen out with not just Greene, but also Kentucky lawmaker, Thomas Massie. Loomer has attacked both, going as far as to raise questions about the circumstances of Massie's first wife's passing.