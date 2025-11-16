Rhonda Massie cause of death: Laura Loomer raises questions about Thomas Massie's wife; ‘Candace Owens can investigate’

Laura Loomer, the conservative political activist and longtime Donald Trump ally, has backed the President's play after he slammed Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie. Trump's Truth Social post attacking Massie did not go down well with many, since they believed that President was crossing over to personal attacks. Laura Loomer said she always found the death of Thomas Massie's first wife 'bizarre'.(AP)

In his post, the President questioned Massie's quick remarriage after his first wife passed away, and also claimed that his new wife would find out what it was like to be with a ‘loser’. Amid the criticism the post drew, Loomer jumped in to raise questions about the circumstances of Massie's first wife's demise.

Massie was married to Rhonda for 31 years and they have four children and three grandchildren. She died in 2024, at the age of 51. Remembering his wife, Massie told People “I still miss [her] every day.” A year later, the Kentucky representative married the 36-year-old Carolyn Grace Moffa.

What did Laura Loomer say about Rhonda Massie's death?

Loomer on X asked: “How did @RepThomasMassie’s wife die? Is there a police report? Is there an autopsy? Why is this such a mystery? I’d like to know.”

She added, “I find it to be so bizarre and I always have. Now there’s a much younger woman in the picture.”

In a follow-up post, Loomer suggested that this was a case for Candace Owens to investigate. “Maybe @RealCandaceO Candace Owens can investigate the death of Thomas Massie’s wife and let us know if he was involved in her death,” she wrote.

Loomer continued, “True crime series: why was @RepThomasMassie allegedly dating another woman at the time of his wife’s death? This is a case only for the best internet detective: Candace Owens!!!!”.

Notably, Loomer and Owens have not always seen eye to eye. Owens, a former member of the Turning Point USA, has had several conspiracy theories in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, including alleging Israeli involvement. However, she's not provided any proof to this end.

Rhonda Massie cause of death

Massie's first wife passed away tragically, but the cause of death is not known. Her obituary does not make any mention of it, nor was there any report to suggest what might have led to her demise.

This led to conspiracy theories, but Massie took to social media to shut them down. He noted that she had not taken Covid-19 shots since they were both ‘seropositive by the time they had become available.’ Massie had added, “..our house is very secure, family was in the house the night she passed, and an autopsy has been conducted (we do not yet have results).”

While a cause of death remains unknown, Massie put out a heart-touching post for Rhonda after her demise. “Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven,” he'd said. Massie has not responded to Trump's latest attack or Loomer's current line of questioning.