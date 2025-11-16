Trump to boot out MTG's boyfriend from White House press pool? Laura Loomer says ‘BAN Brian Glenn’

The escalating conflict among President Donald Trump's MAGA supporters is intensifying this weekend as conservative activist Laura Loomer persistently criticizes Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on social media. Brian Glenn and Marjorie Taylor Greene started seeing each other from early 2023.(X/@brianglenntv)

President Trump has expressed his anger towards the Georgia representative due to her backing of the release of Department of Justice documents concerning the criminal case against sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. On Saturday, Loomer took to X, demanding that Greene's boyfriend, Brian Glenn, be excluded from the White House press pool, implying that his membership is solely a result of his relationship with Greene.

“I think it's time for @PressSec to revoke the press pass of @brianglenntv Brian Glenn, the boyfriend of Marjorie Traitor Greene,” Loomer said in a post on X. “He's just a simp for @mtgreenee. Zero talent, and he only got the press pass because he's having sex with MTG. Everyone knows it's true.”

“All he does is asks questions to make himself the story like asking Zelensky about his suit. What value does that have? It provides zero news value. He shouldn’t be allowed near Trump while his narcissistic ape girlfriend is falsely accusing President Trump of being a pedophile and is spewing Islamo-commie talking points like “there is no Sharia law” and that Trump is “endangering her life” by calling her out for her lies.”

“Having her boyfriend in the White House is a liability for President Trump. It’s honestly so disrespectful to President Trump. BAN Brian Glenn from the White House press pool,” Loomer concluded.

Also Read: Bill Clinton breaks silence on Epstein probe amid ‘blowing Bubba’ buzz, ‘These emails prove…’

Brian Glenn reacts to Loomer's post

Glenn responded to Loomer later in the day, replying to one of her posts with “shut up b---,” along with a laughing emoji. This situation arises as Trump has recently retracted his support for Greene, who was once a firm ally, due to her backing of a discharge petition aimed at bypassing House Speaker Mike Johnson's authority and compelling a vote on the release of the DOJ's documents related to the 2019 criminal case against Epstein.

However, Trump is yet to react to Loomer's call to ban Glenn from White House press pool.

Also Read: What is AFAO? Marjorie Taylor Greene's bombshell move to replace MAGA amid growing rift with Trump

Trump vs MTG

Over the years, Loomer and Greene have maintained a somewhat adversarial relationship, but the tension has escalated since Trump publicly distanced himself from Greene. “I am withdrawing my support and endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia,” Trump stated in part on social media on Friday.

In his brutal attack, Trump charged that the outspoken conservative who had long stood with him was moving “far left.” Greene has been one of Trump's most vocal allies since entering Congress in 2021, accompanying him on the campaign road throughout red states and defending him during multiple impeachment procedures.

Hours before Trump launched his harsh assault on Greene, she had complained in an interview that Trump's decision to withhold further records connected to Epstein was “insanely the wrong direction to go.” Greene reacted to Trump's remarks by saying, “I remain America First and America only.”

“I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him,” Greene added.

The petition for discharge has also been signed by all House Democrats. Johnson said last week that the vote will be held around next week, and initial predictions indicate that a large number of House Republicans will support making the data publicly available.

It's uncertain if the Senate will consider the bill or if it will pass the House. It follows the revelation of about 20,000 emails from Epstein's estate by the House Oversight Committee.