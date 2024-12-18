Trump warns Liz Cheney ‘could be in a lot of trouble’ over House Republicans' Jan 6 report

Donald Trump went after Liz Cheney following House Republicans' report pushing for the former representative to be criminally investigated for her role in probing the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The president-elect warned on Wednesday that the 58-year-old “could be in a lot of trouble” following the release of a 128-page report by the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee. Donald Trump went after Liz Cheney after the House Republicans singled her out in a report released Tuesday, pushing for her to be criminally investigated over her work in the Jan 6 probe(AP )

Trump goes after Liz Cheney following House Republicans' Jan 6 report

In the report released Tuesday, the House subcommittee chaired by GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk accused Cheney of colluding with top witnesses, pushing for her to be investigated by the FBI for witness tampering.

“Based on the evidence obtained by this Subcommittee, numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney, the former Vice Chair of the January 6 Select Committee, and these violations should be investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” the report says, per CNN.

Citing the report, Trump warned on his social media platform Truth Social that “Liz Cheney could be in a lot of trouble based on the evidence obtained by the subcommittee.” “Thank you to Congressman Barry Loudermilk on a job well done,” he added.

“Evidence uncovered by the Subcommittee revealed that former Congresswoman Liz Cheney tampered with at least one witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, by secretly communicating with Hutchinson without Hutchinson’s attorney’s knowledge,” the report added.

As Loudermilk singles out Cheney, the report carries more weight, considering Trump tapped Kash Patel to lead the FBI in his coming administration.

Instead of placing the blame on Trump, who urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, the report accuses the Jan. 6 committee members and places the blame for the attack on a “series of intelligence, security, and leadership failures at several levels and numerous entities.”