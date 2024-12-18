Nancy Pelosi fell wearing ‘very high’ heels then posed for photo with broken hip

Nancy Pelosi recently underwent a major surgery after sustaining injuries during a scary fall during her Europe trip last week. Her spokesperson confirmed last weekend that the former House speaker had a successful hip replacement surgery at a US military hospital in Germany. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, who helped the 84-year-old get back on her feet, is now opening up about the incident. (FILES) US Representative Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, speaks during a Democratic Women's Caucus press conference in advance of Equal Pay Day at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on March 10, 2023. Pelosi underwent successful emergency hip-replacement surgery on December 14, 2024, after she sustained injuries during a visit to Luxembourg, her office said. "Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend," spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

Nancy Pelosi fell in ‘very high’ heels during scary fall in Luxembourg

Last Friday, Pelosi broke her hip after falling on marble steps at a World War II battlefield site in Luxembourg. At the time, she was wearing “very high” heels, according to McCaul, who helped her get back up. Despite the severe injury, the Democratic powerhouse posed for a group photo while holding onto the Republican's arm.

“I was right next to her. She likes to wear high heels — very high. She was on one of her last steps on this marble staircase that didn’t have a railing and she lost her footing and fell to the ground,” the 62-year-old told reporters, per New York Post. Following the photo, Pelosi was steered away from Luxembourg to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, near the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

She’s 84, but when I talked to her on the phone, she had a lot of energy. Very spunky.

“I immediately helped pick her up. And we took a picture of that. You can see me holding her up by her hand and then very soon thereafter, a vehicle showed up and took her to the hospital,” McCaul explained. “She’s 84, but when I talked to her on the phone, she had a lot of energy. Very spunky. She wants to get out of there, she wants to fly back home to the United States,” he went on, adding, “Overall, she’s in good spirits.”