Biden breaks silence on mystery drone sightings after Trump's scathing allegations

Joe Biden has finally addressed the controversy surrounding the mystery drone sightings across the United States, particularly in New Jersey. Upon being queried by reporters at the White House on Tuesday, the president assured that there's "nothing nefarious" about the drones that have been spotted in recent weeks.

Biden breaks silence on mystery drone sightings across the US

“Nothing nefarious, apparently, but they’re checking it all out,” the commander-in-chief said of the unmanned flying objects, adding that while the authorities are “following this closely,” there is “no sense of danger” so far. Biden's statement comes a day after Donald Trump accused his administration of covering up the drone mystery amid the puzzling increase in their sightings.

During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, the president-elect alleged that the “government knows what is happening,” referring to the drone controversy. “Look, our military knows where they took off from — if it’s a garage, they can go right into that garage. They know where it came from and where it went, and for some reason, they don’t want to comment,” Trump added.

Trump went on to claim that “our military knows, and our president knows.” “And I think they’d be better off saying what it is. And for some reason, they want to keep people in suspense,” he continued before claiming that the drones aren't being sent by “the enemy.” “Because if it was the enemy, they’d blast it out — even if they were late, they’d blast it,” he explained, per New York Post, adding that “something strange is going on.”

Biden's statement echoed similar sentiments displayed by the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the Defense Department in a joint statement. In the wake of about 5,000 reported drone sightings, the agencies, including the FBI, in a separate statement, said that the sightings to date “include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones.”