Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

White House says no risk after Trump decries drone ‘suspense’

Bloomberg |
Dec 17, 2024 07:29 AM IST

The White House assessed that drone sightings in New Jersey and the Northeast pose no security risk, attributing them to various lawful drones

The White House said that a law enforcement assessment of the thousands of reported drone sightings in New Jersey and other Northeastern states found no reason for alarm, after President-elect Donald Trump suggested the US government was keeping Americans “in suspense” over the sightings.

A law enforcement analysis of the hundreds of drone sightings recorded in New Jersey and other Northeastern states, according to the White House, found no cause for concern.(AP)
A law enforcement analysis of the hundreds of drone sightings recorded in New Jersey and other Northeastern states, according to the White House, found no cause for concern.(AP)

“We assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and even stars that were mistakenly reported as drones,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “We have not identified anything anomalous or any national security or public safety risk over the civilian airspace in New Jersey, or other states in the Northeast.”

Also read: Trump accuses Biden of covering up drone mystery: ‘The government knows’

Kirby said that of more than 5,000 tips to the FBI in recent weeks, the agency felt the need to follow up on 100 reported incidents. Advanced detection technology and trained visual observers did not find reason for concern, and there are more than a million drones legally registered across the US, Kirby said.

But the White House is also planning to call for a new bipartisan task force “to examine congestion in the skies and to help set appropriate rules to address the public’s concerns,” Kirby added.

The comments came after Trump said earlier Monday, without citing evidence, that the US military knew where drones took off from.

“For some reason they don’t want to comment,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. “And I think they’d be better off saying what it is if our military knows and our president knows. And for some reason they want to keep people in suspense.”

Trump said he “can’t imagine it’s the enemy” but stoked doubts about it and suggested his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, could be a target. “They’re very close to Bedminster. I think maybe I won’t spend the weekend in Bedminster,” he said.

Also read: Biden to act on land protections, clemency, and AI in final weeks of Presidency

The Biden administration has said there’s no indication of a foreign link to the drone.

“I want to assure the American public that we are on it,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday on ABC’s This Week. The administration has called on Congress to strengthen powers for inter-agency responses to drone sightings.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On