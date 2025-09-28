Marjorie Taylor Greene's ‘suicidal’ post amid Epstein files saga: ‘If something happens…’

Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene is doubling down on her demands for the Epstein files to be released. Amid this, she's issued a strange warning on X that she's not suicidal. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is among four Republican lawmakers in Congress backing a petition to force a vote on fully releasing the Epstein files. (Bloomberg)

The Georgia representative is one of the most prominent Republicans to openly seek the release of the Epstein files. She is among four GOP lawmakers in Congress backing a petition to force a vote on fully releasing said files.

On Saturday, the 51-year-old explained her stance regarding the Epstein files.

What Marjorie Taylor Greene said

“To be clear to set the record straight on my support for the Massie Epstein discharge petition. I stand with girls and women who are sexually abused and raped. Period. Every time. At all times,” she wrote from her official handle.

Further, she added, “For me, it’s not about a pissing contest between political parties or political enemies. The Epstein rape and pedophile network must be exposed.”

Then, she followed this up with a warning from her personal profile. “I am not suicidal and one of the happiest healthiest people you will meet. I have full faith in God and Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior. As a sinner, I am only saved through His grace and mercy,” MTG said.

She continued, “With that said, if something happens to me, I ask you all to find out which foreign government or powerful people would take heinous actions to stop the information from coming out. Not only about this issue, but because of the truth that I have been speaking.”

“The People understand what I’m saying,” she concluded in her message.

Notably, Epstein the convicted child sex offender, was found dead in his prison cell and authorities had ruled it a suicide.

While MTG used to be one of Donald Trump's loyal MAGA allies, she's distanced her stance from the president amid the Epstein scandal. Trump and his allies have continued to block the release of the files, with the POTUS even dismissing them as ‘totally irrelevant’.