Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Donald Trump ally and Republican representative from Georgia, was mocked online after getting into a digital brawl with Grok, an AI chatbot, on X (formerly Twitter). The noted conspiracy theorist lashed out at the chatbot after it stated that other Christians often questioned some of the views shared by the "proud Christian" leader. US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged in a verbal spat with AI bot Grok on X. (File)(REUTERS)

The duel began when the Georgia lawmaker took to X and shared his Christian beliefs: "I’m a Christian, an imperfect sinner saved by grace and faith in Jesus. I’m a nationalist, a proud American who loves my country and wants to make our home nationthe best place for all American citizens and future generations to come.

I’m a Representative, elected to serve the greatest people from the greatest district on the greatest country on Earth!May God bless each of you and may God bless America!" she wrote.

However, another X user asked the AI chatbot Grok to analyse the post. Is it true? Is she really a Christian?" the reply read.

The chatbot quickly responded that while deciding if Greene was "really" a Christian is subjective, her support for conspiracy theories have often sparked debate."Critics, including religious leaders, argue her actions contradict Christian values of love and unity, citing her defense of January 6 and divisive rhetoric. Supporters may see her stances as faith-driven," it said.

The reply infuriated Greene, who publicly lashed out at the AI bot, which was developed by a company owned by Elon Musk, another close aide of Donald Trump. "The judgement seat belongs to GOD, not you, a non-human AI platform. Grok is left-leaning and continues to spread fake news and propaganda," she wrote, tagging the AI bot.

Take a look at her reply here:

The interaction left many social media users shocked to see the Republican leader's public meltdown over an answer by an AI bot. "The only thing worse than someone tagging Grok in an argument is someone arguing with Grok in an argument," read a comment.

Another user shared the interaction with the caption: "Yesterday, because apparently Republicans in Congress don’t actually work, Marjorie Taylor Greene spent the day arguing with Grok, and still lost."

"What is wrong with Marjorie Taylor Greene? Why is she arguing with an actual AI bot? Bizarre," read a third comment.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is yelling at an AI for calling out her conspiracy theories. She’s insane. Fully gone,” said one user.

Many other users pointed out that Greene did not criticise Musk, a MAGA favourite, despite him calling Grok the world's "smartest AI".