Elon Musk's big reveal about Epstein island after being 'named' in files: ‘He tried to…’

Elon Musk spoke about Jeffrey Epstein's infamous island, on X, after he was reportedly named in the third batch of records from the deceased child sex offender's estate. The documents claimed that Epstein and Musk had interacted, something the world's richest man has said is ‘false’. Elon Musk was named in the Epstein Files along with Prince Andrew.(X/@GuntherEagleman, X/@realtoriabrooke)

Epstein island is actually Little Saint James, a small island in the US Virgin Islands. It was owned by Epstein till his death and allegedly served as a base of operations for underage sex trafficking.

Musk wrote on X on Saturday, “Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt,” sharing the publication's report that both he and Prince Andrew had been named in the latest Epstein files release.

The Tesla CEO went on to clarify that though Epstein had tried to get him to visit his island, Musk had ‘refused’. He stated that despite this, his name appeared before Prince Andrew's. “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit,” the tech billionaire wrote.

Earlier, Musk had reacted to the news on X, commenting on another profile's post, saying “Every few months the media makes up new lies to attack Elon Musk. Now they are trying to link his name to Epstein Island. Democratic Party and their media allies see Elon as a threat because he exposes corruption, challenges their narrative, and gives people free speech through X.”

“This is false,” Musk responded when the X profile shared a snippet of the news article.

What to know about the latest on the Epstein Files

The files were turned over to the House Oversight Committee and appeared to show that Musk had been invited to Epstein's island in December 2014, BBC reported.

Reportedly, there appears to be an itinerary for Musk's tentative trip to Epstein's island, with a handwritten note on the schedule with the words ‘Is this still happening?’.