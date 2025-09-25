Jeffrey Epstein was CIA? DOJ responds, clarifies investigator's bombshell Bill Clinton claims

The Department of Justice responded after a report stated that a senior official working with them had claimed that Jeffrey Epstein was with the CIA. The report of the DOJ official was shared by James O'Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, a far-right activist group. The person who said he was a senior official with the DOJ, claimed that Donald Trump was not protecting himself in the Jeffrey Epstein case. (X/@realtoriabrooke)

"They [DOJ] didn't want to go after him [Epstein] because he's an asset for the United States and Israel. It's not talked about yet but, it's soon to come out that he [Epstein] was a CIA informant,” the person reportedly said.

Reacting to the claim of the person, the DOJ issued a written statement to O'Keefe, saying, “This individual worked at the Department of Justice as a program analyst over fifteen years ago. He has no understanding of, or access to, the underlying facts in this investigation. His statements should not be considered accurate. It is disgusting that someone would further exploit victims of sexual abuse by fabricating stories for their personal benefit.”

What else was said about Epstein case

The individual, speaking about the Epstein case, had also claimed that rapes occurred when Bill Clinton was present on the plane. Speaking of President Trump, he had said, “He’s protecting a lot of other people… He’s not protecting himself, because there’s nothing there.”

“I’ve interviewed all the victims, There's never been an instance where Trump was on a plane with these kids and the r-pes occurred. But that can't be said for Clinton. And it can't be said for others,” the individual added.

Also Read | Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s New York lair: Hidden cameras in bedrooms, 'Lolita' and framed photos with billionaires

The Donald Trump administration has been facing fire over the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, especially with reports highlighting the past interactions between Trump and Epstein.

However, now the DOJ has stated that the person has had ‘no understanding of, or access to the underlying facts’ in the Epstein investigation, casting doubts on the accuracy of his statements made in the interview with O'Keefe.

This is the latest ‘bombshell’ O'Keefe dropped on the Epstein case, following the remarks of acting deputy chief of the Department of Justice, who claimed that names of conservative people would be removed from the Epstein files, and names of Democrats and liberals would be retained. The DOJ responded to this, by sharing a communication with the official in question, who then said “The comments I made were my own personal comments on what I've learned in the media and not from anything I've done at or learned via work.”