Trump's shocking insult to Joe Biden; replaces Wall of Fame photo with autopen - Watch

A video of President Donald Trump's new Presidential Wall of Fame at the White House has surfaced, and it was revealed that the 79-year-old just replaced the photo of his predecessor, Joe Biden, with an autopen. The clip, now viral, has sparked several reactions on social media. "The presidential walk of fame" is written on a wall, above pieces of brown paper placed in the colonnade outside the Oval Office(REUTERS)

Earlier this week, reports stated that Trump had added the Presidential Walk of Fame along a walkway outside the West Wing, just next to the Rose Garden. The wall features black-and-white portraits of Trump and previous presidents, the president told The Daily Caller.

On Wednesday, a video of the Hollywood-style Wall of Fame surfaced. It had portraits of all the presidents. But instead of Joe Biden's photo, the administration has installed an image of the famous ‘autopen’.

“First look at President Trump’s new Presidential Wall of Fame at the White House….Biden’s portrait is actually an autopen. He wasn’t lying 🤣” Benny Johnson posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. He also attached the video of the Wall of Fame.

“President Trump has now put up Biden's AUTOPEN SIGNATURE on the Presidential Walk of Fame with all of the presidential portraits,” another person tweeted.

What is the Biden autopen controversy?

The Biden autopen controversy refers to a series of Republican-led investigations and claims that former President Joe Biden's use of an autope, a mechanical device that replicates a person's signature, for signing official documents, including pardons and executive orders.

The allegations, amplified by President Trump and House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, suggest Biden's staff may have made decisions in his name without his full awareness.

The controversy gained traction in early 2025 after Trump, in a January Truth Social post, declared Biden's Jan. 6 committee pardons "VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OF EFFECT" due to autopen use, claiming it proved Biden "knew nothing about what he was signing."