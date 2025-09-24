Donald Trump's phone wallpaper has the internet talking
A photo of Donald Trump's phone wallpaper quickly sparked reactions online, with some users even creating humorous edits as a joke.
President Donald Trump’s phone wallpaper was unexpectedly revealed over the weekend, drawing widespread attention online.
On Sunday, House Speaker Mike Johnson posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of himself alongside Trump aboard Air Force One. The image, taken during their flight from Washington, D.C., to Arizona for Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, also featured Jared Kushner.
Johnson captioned the post, “AF1 is en route to AZ for the Charlie Kirk Memorial. In spite of our deep sorrow, we will celebrate the life and legacy of our dear friend today.”
While the focus was meant to honor Kirk, social media users quickly zeroed in on an unexpected detail — the two phones on Trump's table, believed to be his. Both phones appeared to display nearly identical wallpapers: images of Trump himself.
Social Media reacts
The photo quickly went viral, sparking reactions. Some users even edited the wallpaper as a joke.
One X user shared a photoshopped version showing Trump’s wallpaper replaced with a vintage WVU throwback jersey, writing, “Donald Trump was seen using a WVU throwbacks jersey as his iPhone wallpaper. Will the POTUS be in Morgantown this weekend in support of the Mountaineers?”
Another edited the image to feature a Ken Carson–style aesthetic.
Who attended the Charlie Kirk memorial?
The memorial service for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk drew a large gathering of high-profile political figures and administration officials.
In attendance were:
President Donald Trump
Vice President JD Vance
Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins
Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer
Attorney General Pam Bondi
Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff
FBI Director Kash Patel
Dan Bongino, deputy director of the FBI
Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
Kelly Loeffler, head of the Small Business Administration
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy
Education Secretary Linda McMahon
Sergio Gor, head of the White House Presidential Personnel Office
Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff