Donald Trump's phone wallpaper has the internet talking

President Donald Trump’s phone wallpaper was unexpectedly revealed over the weekend, drawing widespread attention online. Mike Johnson posted a photo on X of himself alongside Donald Trump aboard Air Force One.(X/ Mike Johnson)

On Sunday, House Speaker Mike Johnson posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of himself alongside Trump aboard Air Force One. The image, taken during their flight from Washington, D.C., to Arizona for Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, also featured Jared Kushner.

Johnson captioned the post, “AF1 is en route to AZ for the Charlie Kirk Memorial. In spite of our deep sorrow, we will celebrate the life and legacy of our dear friend today.”

While the focus was meant to honor Kirk, social media users quickly zeroed in on an unexpected detail — the two phones on Trump's table, believed to be his. Both phones appeared to display nearly identical wallpapers: images of Trump himself.

Social Media reacts

The photo quickly went viral, sparking reactions. Some users even edited the wallpaper as a joke.

One X user shared a photoshopped version showing Trump’s wallpaper replaced with a vintage WVU throwback jersey, writing, “Donald Trump was seen using a WVU throwbacks jersey as his iPhone wallpaper. Will the POTUS be in Morgantown this weekend in support of the Mountaineers?”

Another edited the image to feature a Ken Carson–style aesthetic.

Who attended the Charlie Kirk memorial?

The memorial service for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk drew a large gathering of high-profile political figures and administration officials.

In attendance were:

President Donald Trump

Vice President JD Vance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Attorney General Pam Bondi

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff

FBI Director Kash Patel

Dan Bongino, deputy director of the FBI

Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

Kelly Loeffler, head of the Small Business Administration

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy

Education Secretary Linda McMahon

Sergio Gor, head of the White House Presidential Personnel Office

Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff