Is Melania Trump attending Charlie Kirk's memorial service? First Lady not seen boarding Air Force One

President Donald Trump has landed in Arizona aboard Air Force One ahead of Charlie Kirk’s public memorial service, taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 21, 2025. (AFP)

Speaking to reporters before departing the White House, Trump said, “We're going to celebrate the life of a great man today. That something like this could have happened is not even believable. So we'll have a very interesting day, very tough day. We want to look at it as a time of healing.”

Melania's attendance unconfirmed

First Lady Melania Trump was not seen boarding the aircraft with the president, her attendance remains unconfirmed.

Traveling with President Trump were several prominent Republican figures, including:

House Speaker Mike Johnson

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

Members of Trump’s cabinet

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner

Second White House plane dispatched

In addition to Air Force One, a second plane has been dispatched to transport additional White House officials who wished to attend the service.

Vice President J.D. Vance is traveling separately, in line with protocol when both the president and vice president attend the same event.

Confirmed speakers

The following individuals are confirmed to speak at today’s memorial service:

Erika Kirk (Kirk's widow and new Turning Point USA CEO)

President Donald Trump

Vice President J.D. Vance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

Tulsi Gabbard

Donald Trump Jr.

Tucker Carlson

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller

Sergio Gor (Turning Point USA President)