Is Melania Trump attending Charlie Kirk's memorial service? First Lady not seen boarding Air Force One
First Lady Melania Trump was not seen boarding Air Force One with Donald Trump. Her attendance remains unconfirmed.
President Donald Trump has landed in Arizona aboard Air Force One ahead of Charlie Kirk’s public memorial service, taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Speaking to reporters before departing the White House, Trump said, “We're going to celebrate the life of a great man today. That something like this could have happened is not even believable. So we'll have a very interesting day, very tough day. We want to look at it as a time of healing.”
Melania's attendance unconfirmed
Traveling with President Trump were several prominent Republican figures, including:
House Speaker Mike Johnson
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles
Members of Trump’s cabinet
Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner
Second White House plane dispatched
In addition to Air Force One, a second plane has been dispatched to transport additional White House officials who wished to attend the service.
Vice President J.D. Vance is traveling separately, in line with protocol when both the president and vice president attend the same event.
Confirmed speakers
The following individuals are confirmed to speak at today’s memorial service:
Erika Kirk (Kirk's widow and new Turning Point USA CEO)
President Donald Trump
Vice President J.D. Vance
Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth
Tulsi Gabbard
Donald Trump Jr.
Tucker Carlson
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller
Sergio Gor (Turning Point USA President)