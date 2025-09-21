Charlie Kirk funeral: Who is leading worship, list of performers at Glendale's State Farm Stadium?

Charlie Kirk funeral updates: The funeral service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk is being held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday. The event will feature several high-profile speakers, including President Donald Trump and VP JD Vance, and also several worships and performances to honor the Turning Point USA founder, who was fatally shot earlier this month. The service will begin at 11:00 AM local time. A young attendee sits in the stands ahead of the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk (Getty Images via AFP)

Who is leading worships at Charlie Kirk's funeral service?

Worship will be led by a powerhouse ensemble of artists: Chris Tomlin, Brandon Lake, Phil Wickham, Kari Jobe Carnes, and Cody Carnes.

Who will perform at Charlie Kirk's funeral service?

Adding to the ceremony, country singer Lee Greenwood and vocalist Steve Amerson will perform at the funeral service.

Charlie Kirk funeral service: List of speakers

According to a post on X by Turning Point USA, speakers at Kirk's memorial service include:

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow

President Donald Trump

Vice President JD Vance

Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff

Marco Rubio, secretary of state

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of health and human services

Pete Hegseth, secretary of war

Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence

Donald Trump Jr., son of President Trump

Tucker Carlson, former talk show commentator on Fox News

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff

Sergio Gor, U.S. ambassador to India nominee

When and where to watch Charlie Kirk's funeral service?

Charlie Kirk's Rumble account will livestream the event, as per Turning Point USA. Mainstream media outlets will also stream the event. You can follow updates on the Hindustan Times.

Kirk was assassinated while speaking at a Utah Valley University event last week. The suspect, Tyler Robinson, has been arrested and faces aggravated murder charges. President Trump left for the service early on Sunday.

“We're going to celebrate the life of a great man today,” he told reporters as he left the White House. “It will be a tough day.”