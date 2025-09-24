Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
Statue of Trump and ‘closest friend’ Epstein holding hands mysteriously appears on National Mall, DC

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 03:01 am IST

A statue depicting Trump holding hands with Epstein mysteriously appeared Tuesday at the National Mall in Washington, DC.

A 12-foot-tall statue depicting President Donald Trump holding hands with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously appeared Tuesday on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Statue of Trump and Epstein holding hands appeared in DC.(X)
One of three plaques attached to the statue’s base bears the inscription: “We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his 'closest friend' Jeffrey Epstein.”

According to USA Today, the surprise protest art is the work of a group called The Secret Handshake Project, which claims responsibility for this installation. This is the third anti-Trump piece to emerge in the nation’s capital since June.

"We're a very small group of citizens who are using art, irony, and humor to express social commentary and spark political conversation in public spaces," the group said in a statement to USA TODAY.

