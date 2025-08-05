Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s New York lair: Hidden cameras in bedrooms, 'Lolita' and framed photos with billionaires

A new report has offered a closer look inside the Manhattan townhouse of disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, revealing a trove of disturbing and bizarre details about his private life and connections with powerful individuals. This undated trial evidence image shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein.(AFP)

The New York Times published previously unseen photographs of the seven-story Upper East Side residence, which had long remained hidden from public view. The 21,000-square-foot property, estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars, was reportedly filled with unsettling art, surveillance equipment and personal memorabilia tied to global elites.

Among the most notable items was a framed $1 bill signed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, inscribed with the message: “I was wrong.” A first-edition copy of Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita, a controversial novel about an adult man's sexual obsession with a 12-year-old girl who repeatedly rapes her, was also displayed inside the home.

Epstein’s townhouse was outfitted with surveillance cameras, including several installed in bedrooms. The report noted that photos of prominent world figures lined the house, including Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, Pope John Paul II, Elon Musk and Bill Gates.

A letter from filmmaker Woody Allen was also found, describing Epstein’s dinner parties as reminiscent of Dracula’s castle, which had “three young female vampires who service the place.”

Other elements found inside included eerie taxidermy animals, a sculpture of a woman in a bridal gown hanging from a rope and a painting of former President Bill Clinton in a blue dress and red heels.

In the massage room were paintings of naked women and shelves stocked with lubricant, according to photos reviewed by The New York Times. Epstein regularly directed teenage girls to massage him while he was naked and masturbated in front of them, according to court records and interviews with victims, the report added.